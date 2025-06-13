Indeed, the drivers of the 62 cars on the grid will reach speeds of well over 200mph as they look to capture the 24 Hours of Le Mans crown and write their name into motorsport history.

Some famous faces will be getting behind the wheel at this year's event, including former Formula 1 drivers Jenson Button, Mick Schumacher and Romain Grosjean, MotoGP icon Valentino Rossi, and British three-time W-Series champion Jamie Chadwick.

Ferrari are searching for a third consecutive title but will have to hold off the likes of Toyota, Alpine, Porsche, Cadillac and BMW, while newcomers Aston Martin will try to make a splash at the IA World Endurance Championship's marquee event.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2025.

How to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2025 on TV

The 24 Hours of Le Mans begins on Saturday 14th June 2025 and finishes on Sunday 15th June 2025.

The race will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 from 2pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream 24 Hours of Le Mans 2025 online

You can watch the race on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

24 Hours of Le Mans 2025 schedule

All UK time. The following sessions will all be shown live on TNT Sports 4.

Wednesday 11th June

Free Practice 1 – 1pm

Qualifying for Hyperpole – 5:45pm

Free Practice 2 – 9pm

Thursday 12th June

Free Practice 3 – 1:45pm

Hyperpole - 7pm

Free Practice 4 – 10pm

Saturday 14th June

Race start: 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 – 3pm

Saturday 15th June

Race end: 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 – 3pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.