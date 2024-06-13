While the race is about endurance, the cars will go frightening speeds around the track in Le Mans, with drivers clocking well over 200mph.

Ferrari won the race in 2023, which was their first success since 1964. The Italian car was driven by Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi.

However, Ferrari's form hasn't been as impressive in recent months, and Toyota are the favourites to win this year's spectacle in France.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024.

How to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 on TV

The 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place on Saturday 15th June 2024.

You can watch the race live on Eurosport 1 from 2pm. You can watch Eurosport, discovery+ Standard monthly pass or TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass.

Live stream 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 online

You can watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans on TNT Sports via discovery+ Standard without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ Premium monthly pass includes all the benefits of discovery+ Standard monthly pass, but with TNT Sports added into the mix.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 schedule

All UK time.

The following sessions will all be shown live on Eurosport.

Wednesday 12th June

Free Practice 1 – 1pm

Qualifying – 6pm

Free Practice 2 – 9pm

Thursday 13th June

Free Practice 3 – 2pm

Free Practice 4 – 9pm

Saturday 15th June

Race: 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 – 3pm

