MotoGP coronavirus news: Updated 2020 race calendar
All the latest news and updates as the 2020 MotoGP season is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak
MotoGP fans continue to wait to see when the 2020 season can start following the coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping across the globe.
Races have already been postponed with more likely to be confirmed before the crisis is over.
RadioTimes.com brings you an updated race calendar for 2020 based on confirmed information.
Updated MotoGP calendar
Last updated: Monday 16th March
March 8 - Qatar Grand Prix (Moto2/Moto3 only) – MOTOGP CANCELLED
March 22nd - Thai Grand Prix – MOVED TO OCTOBER April 5 - Grand Prix of the Americas – MOVED TO NOVEMBER
April 19 - Argentina Grand Prix
May 3 - Spanish Grand Prix
May 17 - French Grand Prix
May 31 - Italian Grand Prix
June 7 - Catalan Grand Prix
June 21 - German Grand Prix
June 28 - Dutch Grand Prix
July 12 - Finland Grand Prix
August 9 - Czech Grand Prix
August 16 - Austrian Grand Prix
August 30 - British Grand Prix
September 13 - San Marino Grand Prix
September 27 - Aragon Grand Prix – MOVED FORWARD ONE WEEK
October 4 - Thailand Grand Prix – ADDED
October 18 - Japanese Grand Prix
October 25 - Australian Grand Prix
November 1 - Malaysia Grand Prix
November 15 - GP of the Americas – ADDED
November 22 - Valencia Grand Prix – MOVED BACK ONE WEEK