Europe have triumphed in 11 of the last 13 years, and have started the 2023 edition in red-hot form with a 4-0 clean sweep on the opening day.

The tournament is far from over, however. There are still potentially three days of firecracker action ahead.

Fans across the globe will be keen to tune in as part of their annual December sport tradition.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Mosconi Cup 2023.

When is Mosconi Cup 2023?

The Mosconi Cup 2023 started on Wednesday 6th December 2023.

The tournament runs until Saturday 9th December 2023, with the final round of matches taking place on that day.

How to watch Mosconi Cup 2023 on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Arena.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream all the drama via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the tournament via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Mosconi Cup 2023 schedule

Wednesday 6th December

From 6:30pm live on Sky Sports Arena

Thursday 7th December

From 6:30pm live on Sky Sports Arena

Friday 8th December

From 6:30pm live on Sky Sports Arena

Saturday 9th December

From 6:30pm live on Sky Sports Arena

