What shape are you in?

I can never be complacent. I can give it my all, but some parts of the race itself are completely out of my control, like when I fell over in Rio. All I can do is to focus on my own training day after day – make sure I’m eating well, resting enough, and always going that extra mile. I’m not quite in the shape I’d like to be at this stage, but I’m moving well so I hope it’ll go well on the day.

Is it true you’re quitting the track after the World Championships?

London means a lot to me and that’s partly why I’ve chosen to end my track career here in London, in front of the home crowd. It will be emotional. But for now, I can’t really think about it too much – I just have to get my head down and put in the graft.

So is it feet up after London or a new challenge?

I will definitely be looking for a new challenge. I’ll be racing at the Great North Run in September and then I’m hoping to transition to the roads. I’d love to win the London Marathon one day and I’ll certainly give it my best shot – but it’s a big change moving from the track to the roads so we’ll see…

Finally, what are your memories of London 2012 and Super Saturday?

Oh man! I can’t describe the noise of the crowd – it was immense – and it just kept getting louder and louder as I edged my way through the pack. That last lap, it was amazing! It was absolutely packed, 75,000 people all cheering for me – it was surreal, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support.

