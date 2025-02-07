UFC 312 live stream and TV: Du Plessis v Strickland 2 UK time, TV and fight card
Your complete guide to UFC 312, including the Du Plessis v Strickland 2 start time, fight card and TV coverage details.
UFC 312 hits our screens this weekend with a trip to Sydney, Australia, for the big occasion with two title fights on the card.
South African superstar Dricus du Plessis faces Sean Strickland a year on from defeating the Californian to claim the UFC Middleweight Championship at UFC 297.
Du Plessis defended his title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 and will place the belt back on the line against Strickland.
Strickland – who toppled Adesanya in 2023 – bounced back from his defeat to Du Plessis against Paulo Costa last summer, but he will set his eyes on the ultimate scalp this weekend.
Elsewhere on the billing, Zhang Weili faces Tatiana Suarez in a Women's Strawweight Championship bout.
RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 312, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.
What is the UFC 312 start time?
UFC 312 TV coverage will start at 3am UK time on Sunday 9th February 2025 for the main card.
The preliminary card is expected to start around 1am UK time.
UFC 312 on TV and live stream
UFC 312 will be shown on TNT Sports from 1am.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Watch UFC 312 in the US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 312 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 312 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.
You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.
UFC 312 fight card
Subject to change.
Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am
- Dricus du Plessis v Sean Strickland – Middleweight Championship
- Zhang Weili v Tatiana Suarez – Strawweight Championship
- Justin Tafa v Tallison Texeira – Heavyweight
- Jimmy Crute v Rodolfo Bellato – Light Heavyweight
- Jake Matthews v Francisco Prado – Welterweight
Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am
- Jack Jenkins v Gabriel Santos – Featherweight
- Tom Nolan v Viacheslav Borshchev – Lightweight
- Wang Cong v Bruna Brasil – Women's Flyweight
- Colby Thicknesse v Aleksandre Topuria – Bantamweight
- Cody Haddon v Aleksandre Topuria – Featherweight
Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK
- Zhu Rong v Kody Steele – Lightweight
- Jonathan Micallef v Kevin Jousset – Welterweight
- Quillan Salkilld v Anshul Jubli – Lightweight
- Hyun Sung Park v Nyamjargal Tumendemberel – Featherweight
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.