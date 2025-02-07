Du Plessis defended his title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 and will place the belt back on the line against Strickland.

Strickland – who toppled Adesanya in 2023 – bounced back from his defeat to Du Plessis against Paulo Costa last summer, but he will set his eyes on the ultimate scalp this weekend.

Elsewhere on the billing, Zhang Weili faces Tatiana Suarez in a Women's Strawweight Championship bout.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 312, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 312 start time?

UFC 312 TV coverage will start at 3am UK time on Sunday 9th February 2025 for the main card.

The preliminary card is expected to start around 1am UK time.

UFC 312 on TV and live stream

UFC 312 will be shown on TNT Sports from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 312 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 312 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 312 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 312 fight card

Subject to change.

Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am

Dricus du Plessis v Sean Strickland – Middleweight Championship

Zhang Weili v Tatiana Suarez – Strawweight Championship

Justin Tafa v Tallison Texeira – Heavyweight

Jimmy Crute v Rodolfo Bellato – Light Heavyweight

Jake Matthews v Francisco Prado – Welterweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am

Jack Jenkins v Gabriel Santos – Featherweight

Tom Nolan v Viacheslav Borshchev – Lightweight

Wang Cong v Bruna Brasil – Women's Flyweight

Colby Thicknesse v Aleksandre Topuria – Bantamweight

Cody Haddon v Aleksandre Topuria – Featherweight

Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK

Zhu Rong v Kody Steele – Lightweight

Jonathan Micallef v Kevin Jousset – Welterweight

Quillan Salkilld v Anshul Jubli – Lightweight

Hyun Sung Park v Nyamjargal Tumendemberel – Featherweight

