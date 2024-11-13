UFC 309 live stream and TV: Jones v Miocic UK time, TV and fight card
Your complete guide to UFC 309, including the Jones v Miocic start time, fight card and TV coverage details.
Jon Jones places his UFC Heavyweight Championship title belt on the line against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 this weekend.
Veteran star Jones remains undefeated in official UFC events, and will be determined to maintain that hot streak at Madison Square Garden.
Jones's last showdown came against Ciryl Gane in March 2023, and he enters this one as the favourite against the returning Miocic.
Miocic has been on hiatus since 2021 after struggling with injury issues since he lost to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.
RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 309, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.
What is the UFC 309 start time?
UFC 309 TV coverage will start at 3am UK time on Sunday 17th November 2024 for the main card.
The preliminary card is expected to start around 1am UK time.
UFC 309 on TV and live stream
UFC 309 will be shown on TNT Sports Box Office from 1am.
Watch UFC 309 in the US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 309 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 309 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.
You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.
UFC 309 fight card
Main card – on TNT Sports Box Office from 3am
- Heavyweight Championship: Jon Jones (c) v Stipe Miocic
- Lightweight: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler
- Middleweight: Bo Nickal v Paul Craig
- Women's Flyweight: Viviane Araújo v Karine Silva
- Lightweight: Mauricio Ruffy v James Llontop
Preliminary card – on TNT Sports Box Office from 1am
- Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez v Marcus McGhee
- Middleweight: Chris Weidman v Eryk Anders
- Lightweight: Jim Miller v Damon Jackson
- Featherweight: David Onama v Lucas Almeida
Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK
- Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura v Jhonata Diniz
- Welterweight: Mickey Gall v Ramiz Brahimaj
- Welterweight: Bassil Hafez v Oban Elliot
- Women's Flyweight: Veronica Hardy v Eduarda Moura
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.