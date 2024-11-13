Jones's last showdown came against Ciryl Gane in March 2023, and he enters this one as the favourite against the returning Miocic.

Miocic has been on hiatus since 2021 after struggling with injury issues since he lost to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 309, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 309 start time?

UFC 309 TV coverage will start at 3am UK time on Sunday 17th November 2024 for the main card.

The preliminary card is expected to start around 1am UK time.

UFC 309 on TV and live stream

UFC 309 will be shown on TNT Sports Box Office from 1am.

Watch UFC 309 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 309 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 309 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 309 fight card

Main card – on TNT Sports Box Office from 3am

Heavyweight Championship: Jon Jones (c) v Stipe Miocic

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler

Middleweight: Bo Nickal v Paul Craig

Women's Flyweight: Viviane Araújo v Karine Silva

Lightweight: Mauricio Ruffy v James Llontop

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports Box Office from 1am

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez v Marcus McGhee

Middleweight: Chris Weidman v Eryk Anders

Lightweight: Jim Miller v Damon Jackson

Featherweight: David Onama v Lucas Almeida

Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura v Jhonata Diniz

Welterweight: Mickey Gall v Ramiz Brahimaj

Welterweight: Bassil Hafez v Oban Elliot

Women's Flyweight: Veronica Hardy v Eduarda Moura

