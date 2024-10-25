The 27-year-old toppled Alexander Volkanovski to claim the title in February. This bout will be his first ever world title defence match.

Former featherweight champion Holloway has lost three of his last nine fights, each of them at the hands of Volkanovski, who won by decision in each bout.

He will be determined to restore himself at the top of the tree, which could coax a fourth bout against Volkanovski into existence.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 308, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 308 start time?

UFC 308 TV coverage will start at 3pm UK time on Saturday 26th October 2024.

The main card is expected to start around 7pm UK time.

UFC 308 on TV and live stream

UFC 308 will be shown on TNT Sports Box Office from 3pm.

Watch UFC 308 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 308 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 308 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 308 fight card

Main card – on TNT Sports Box Office from 3pm

Ilia Topuria v Max Holloway – Featherweight

Robert Whittaker v Khamzat Chimaev – Middleweight

Lerone Murphy v Dan Ige – Featherweight

Magomed Ankalaev v Aleksandar Rakić – Light Heavyweight

Sharabutdin Magomedov v Armen Petrosyan – Middleweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports Box Office from 1pm

Geoff Neal v Rafael dos Anjos – Welterweight

Mateusz Rębecki v Myktybek Orolbai – Lightweight

Said Nurmagomedov v Daniel Santos – Bantamweight

Abusupiyan Magomedov v Brunno Ferreira – Middleweight

Farid Basharat v Victor Hugo – Bantamweight

Ismail Naurdiev v Bruno Silva – Middleweight

Rinat Fakhretdinov v Nursulton Ruziboev – Welterweight

Ibo Aslan v Raffael Cerqueira – Light Heavyweight

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.