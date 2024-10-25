UFC 308 live stream and TV: Topuria v Holloway UK time, TV and fight card
Your complete guide to UFC 308, including the Topuria v Holloway start time, fight card and TV coverage details.
Ilia Topuria will face Max Holloway as he seeks to defend his UFC Featherweight Championship belt in Abu Dhabi.
Topuria remains unbeaten in professional MMA bouts, with 15 victories from 15 outings stretching back to 2015.
The 27-year-old toppled Alexander Volkanovski to claim the title in February. This bout will be his first ever world title defence match.
Former featherweight champion Holloway has lost three of his last nine fights, each of them at the hands of Volkanovski, who won by decision in each bout.
He will be determined to restore himself at the top of the tree, which could coax a fourth bout against Volkanovski into existence.
RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 308, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.
What is the UFC 308 start time?
UFC 308 TV coverage will start at 3pm UK time on Saturday 26th October 2024.
The main card is expected to start around 7pm UK time.
UFC 308 on TV and live stream
UFC 308 will be shown on TNT Sports Box Office from 3pm.
Watch UFC 308 in the US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 308 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 308 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.
You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.
UFC 308 fight card
Main card – on TNT Sports Box Office from 3pm
- Ilia Topuria v Max Holloway – Featherweight
- Robert Whittaker v Khamzat Chimaev – Middleweight
- Lerone Murphy v Dan Ige – Featherweight
- Magomed Ankalaev v Aleksandar Rakić – Light Heavyweight
- Sharabutdin Magomedov v Armen Petrosyan – Middleweight
Preliminary card – on TNT Sports Box Office from 1pm
- Geoff Neal v Rafael dos Anjos – Welterweight
- Mateusz Rębecki v Myktybek Orolbai – Lightweight
- Said Nurmagomedov v Daniel Santos – Bantamweight
- Abusupiyan Magomedov v Brunno Ferreira – Middleweight
- Farid Basharat v Victor Hugo – Bantamweight
- Ismail Naurdiev v Bruno Silva – Middleweight
- Rinat Fakhretdinov v Nursulton Ruziboev – Welterweight
- Ibo Aslan v Raffael Cerqueira – Light Heavyweight
