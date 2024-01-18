Adesanya confirmed he would take a break from UFC action following his defeat to Strickland, quashing rumours of an immediate rematch.

Du Plessis is ranked as the No 2 challenger to the Middleweight title. The South African defeated Robert Whittaker in his last out in July 2023, with Derek Brunson, Darren Till and Brad Tavares in his wake.

The other title fight of the night will see Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva battle one another for the vacant UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 297, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 297 start time?

UFC 297 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 21st January 2024.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 297 on TV and live stream

UFC 297 will be shown on TNT Sports 1 from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a TNT Sports monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 297 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. UFC 297 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 297 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 297 fight card

Main card – on TNT Sports 1 from 3am

Middleweight: Sean Strickland (c) v Dricus du Plessis

Women's Bantamweight: Raquel Pennington v Mayra Bueno Silva

Welterweight: Neil Magny v Mike Malott

Middleweight: Chris Curtis v Marc-André Barriault

Featherweight: Arnold Allen v Movsar Evloev

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports 1 from 1am

Bantamweight: Brad Katona v Garrett Armfield

Featherweight: Charles Jourdain v Sean Woodson

Bantamweight: Serhiy Sidey v Ramon Taveras

Women's Strawweight: Gillian Robertson v Polyana Viana

Early preliminary card – not live on UK TV

Welterweight: Yohan Lainesse v Sam Patterson

Women's Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius v Priscila Cachoeira

Flyweight: Malcolm Gordon v Jimmy Flick

