That led to the co-headline fight, Procházka v Pereira, being bumped up to the main event slot as the two men challenge one another for the title left vacant by Jamahal Hill, who has ruptured his Achilles tendon.

If that's not enough drama for you, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will also step into the octagon on the fight card, as they face off for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship belt.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 295, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 295 start time?

UFC 295 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 12th November 2023.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 295 on TV and live stream

UFC 295 will be shown on TNT Sports 2 from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a TNT Sports monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 295 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. UFC 295 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 295 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 295 fight card

Main card – on TNT Sports 2 from 3am

Jiří Procházka v Alex Pereira – Light Heavyweight

Sergei Pavlovich v Tom Aspinall – Heavyweight

Diego Lopes v Pat Sabatini – Featherweight

Mackenzie Dern v Jéssica Andrade – Women's Strawweight

Matt Frevola v Benoît Saint-Denis – Lightweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports 2 from 1am

Tabatha Ricci v Loopy Godinez – Women's Strawweight

Mateusz Rębecki v Nurullo Aliev – Lightweight

Nazim Sadykhov v Viacheslav Borshchev – Lightweight

Early preliminary card – not live on UK TV

Jared Gordon v Mark Madsen – Lightweight

John Castañeda v Kang Kyung-ho – Bantamweight

Joshua Van v Kevin Borjas – Flyweight

Dennis Buzukja v Jamall Emmers – Featherweight

