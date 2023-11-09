UFC 295 on TV: Procházka v Pereira UK time, live stream, TV and fight card
Your complete guide to UFC 295, including start time, fight card and TV coverage details.
UFC 295 will go ahead at Madison Square Garden, with Jiří Procházka set to face Alex Pereira for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship belt.
Jon Jones – current UFC Heavyweight champion – was supposed to headline UFC 295 with a showdown against former two-time champion Stipe Miocic, but Jones suffered a pectoral injury that will require surgery.
That led to the co-headline fight, Procházka v Pereira, being bumped up to the main event slot as the two men challenge one another for the title left vacant by Jamahal Hill, who has ruptured his Achilles tendon.
If that's not enough drama for you, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will also step into the octagon on the fight card, as they face off for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship belt.
RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 295, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.
What is the UFC 295 start time?
UFC 295 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 12th November 2023.
The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.
UFC 295 on TV and live stream
UFC 295 will be shown on TNT Sports 2 from 1am.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also tune in with a TNT Sports monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Watch UFC 295 in the US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. UFC 295 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 295 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.
You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.
UFC 295 fight card
Main card – on TNT Sports 2 from 3am
- Jiří Procházka v Alex Pereira – Light Heavyweight
- Sergei Pavlovich v Tom Aspinall – Heavyweight
- Diego Lopes v Pat Sabatini – Featherweight
- Mackenzie Dern v Jéssica Andrade – Women's Strawweight
- Matt Frevola v Benoît Saint-Denis – Lightweight
Preliminary card – on TNT Sports 2 from 1am
- Tabatha Ricci v Loopy Godinez – Women's Strawweight
- Mateusz Rębecki v Nurullo Aliev – Lightweight
- Nazim Sadykhov v Viacheslav Borshchev – Lightweight
Early preliminary card – not live on UK TV
- Jared Gordon v Mark Madsen – Lightweight
- John Castañeda v Kang Kyung-ho – Bantamweight
- Joshua Van v Kevin Borjas – Flyweight
- Dennis Buzukja v Jamall Emmers – Featherweight
