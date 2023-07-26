Poirier is currently ranked No.2 in the weight division, while Gaethje is No.3. A victory for either man here would set them on a course to face Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Former top dog Charles Oliveira, the No.1 challenger to Makhachev, will surely watch the bout with keen interest as he jostles with Poirier and Gaethje to be the next man to face the reigning champion for the title.

Fans will be excited to see how this rematch, five years in the making, pans out on the big stage as the headline act of a stacked card.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 291 including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is the UFC 291 start time?

UFC 291 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time on Sunday 30th July 2023.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 291 on TV and live stream

UFC 291 will be shown on TNT Sports 1 from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a TNT Sports monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 291 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. UFC 291 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 291 fight card

Main card – on TNT Sports 1 from 3am (Sunday)

Dustin Poirier v Justin Gaethje – Lightweight

Jan Błachowicz v Alex Pereira – Light Heavyweight

Stephen Thompson v Michel Pereira – Welterweight

Tony Ferguson v Bobby Green – Lightweight

Michael Chiesa v Kevin Holland – Welterweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports 1 from 1am (Sunday)

Gabriel Bonfim v Trevin Giles – Welterweight

Derrick Lewis v Marcos Rogério de Lima – Heavyweight

Roman Kopylov v Claudio Ribeiro – Middleweight

Jake Matthews v Darrius Flowers – Welterweight

Early preliminary card – not on UK TV

CJ Vergara v Vinicius Salvador – Flyweight

Matthew Semelsberger v Uroš Medić – Welterweight

Miranda Maverick v Priscila Cachoeira – Women's Flyweight

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.