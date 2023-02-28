The 35-year-old effectively took an indefinite hiatus from the sport following his last victory over Dominick Reyes in February 2020 – meaning Jones is yet to fight since the COVID pandemic.

Jon Jones returns to the Octagon for the first time in over three years when he faces Ciryl Gane as the headline showdown at UFC 285.

Jones has been a key player in the Light Heavyweight division with a 26-1 winning record, though he boasts a controversial reputation having served three drug bans throughout his rollercoaster career.

He will enter his first ever Heavyweight class fight against Gane for the vacant title. Gane boasts a collection of scalps including Alexander Volkov, Derrick Lewis and Jairzinho Rozenstruik since Jones last fought.

Gane is the No.1 ranked heavyweight contender and will be determined to make his mark against another high-profile opponent.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 285 including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 285 start time?

UFC 285 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 5th March 2023.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 285 on TV and live stream

UFC 285 will be shown on BT Sport 1 from 1am.

Watch UFC 285 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

UFC 285 fight card

Main card – on BT Sport 1 from 3am

Jon Jones v Cyril Gane – Heavyweight world title (vacant)

Valentina Shevchenko (c) v Alexa Grasso – Women's flyweight

Geoff Neal v Shavkat Rakhmonov – Welterweight

Mateusz Gamrot v Jalin Turner – Lightweight

Bo Nickal v Jamie Pickett – Middleweight

Preliminary card – on BT Sport 1 from 1am

Cody Garbrandt v Trevin Jones – Bantamweight

Derek Brunson v Dricus du Plessis – Middleweight

Viviane Araujo v Amanda Ribas – Women's flyweight

Julian Marquez v Marc-Andre Barriault – Middleweight

