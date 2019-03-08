Their last game ended in a stunning loss to the Phoenix Suns, who sit bottom of the Western Conference.

The Pacers have enjoyed a terrific season despite losing star man Victor Oladipo to a long-term injury.

Nate McMillan’s men are third in the Eastern Conference, four victories behind the Toronto Raptors, six behind the Bucks.

The season is entering the final stages and every win is crucial to determine the playoff seedings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks game on TV and online.

What time is the Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers game?

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers will tip off at 1:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Friday 8th March 2019.

Where is the Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers game?

The game will be played at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It will be a full house in the 17,500-capacity arena to support the top-ranked team in the entire NBA this season.

How to watch and live stream Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

The Bucks have not had a good week to say the least but there’s a reason they stand unopposed at the summit of the NBA standings.

Defeat against the Suns may have provided the talented roster with a wake-up call ahead of a return to their home arena.

The Pacers remain an excellent side, but Milwaukee should edge the contest.

Prediction: Milwaukee Bucks win

