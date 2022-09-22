Mayweather retired from boxing in 2015 but returned to dispatch Conor McGregor to round off his career with a 50-0 undefeated record.

Floyd Mayweather enters an exhibition bout against MMA star Mikuru Asakura in Saitama, Japan this weekend.

Since then, he has travelled the word in a string of high profile exhibitions against a varied range of opponents, Asakura being the latest.

The 30-year-old Japanese fighter is highly-skilled in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and karate, but his boxing skills will be put to the test against one of the all-time greats.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Mayweather vs Asakura via live stream and TV.

What channel is Mayweather vs Asakura?

Fans can tune in to watch Mayweather's latest fight on FITE.

You can pick up a PPV pass for $19.99 to watch the bout, which comes to around £17.70.

Watch Mayweather vs Asakura live stream

FITE is not a terrestrial TV channel and can only be viewed online via its streaming platform.

It can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

However, that stream can be cast to your TV, meaning you can soak up all the action on the big screen via your chosen media player.

When is Mayweather vs Asakura?

The fight takes place on Sunday 25th September 2022, but UK fans must get up early – or go to bed extremely late on Saturday night – to catch the action.

TV coverage of Mayweather vs Asakura starts in the early hours of Sunday on FITE, with the main event set to go ahead from 4am.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Mayweather vs Asakura fight time guide.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is Mayweather vs Asakura fight on?

The fight will take place at Saitama Super Arena, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan.

A sell-out crowd of approximately 37,000 will be in the arena for the huge exhibition bout.

The arena has a long history of hosting UFC, RIZN and Bellator events, and it also hosted a WWE Smackdown event in 2005.

Mayweather vs Asakura undercard

Super RIZIN card

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura – Boxing Exhibition Bout

Nadaka Yoshinari vs Bandasak So Trakunpet – Kickboxing Bout

RIZIN 38

Kyoji Horiguchi vs Yuto Hokamura

Hiromasa Ogikubo vs Soo Chul Kim

Kyohei Hagiwara vs Chihiro Suzuki

Juri Ohara vs Luiz Gustavo

Shoma Shibisai vs Cally Gibrainn de Oliveira

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.