Mayweather has engaged in a string of exhibition bouts over recent years, with his next showdown coming against Mikuru Asakura.

Floyd Mayweather re-enters the ring for an exhibition bout with a twist in Saitama, Japan this weekend.

Asakura racked up 16 professional MMA victories in his 20-match career and has gone on to become an esteemed YouTube presenter with 2.57 million subscribers and over a billion views on his videos.

The 30-year-old will be exposed to a wider audience around the world as he faces the 50-0 undefeated American megastar.

Mayweather hung up his gloves in 2015 but returned for one final professional bout against Conor McGregor. Since then, he has fought three opponents, two of them in non-scored bouts.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Mayweather vs Asakura fight.

When is Mayweather vs Asakura?

Mayweather vs Asakura takes place in the early hours of Sunday 25th September 2022. It will go ahead at Sunday midday in Japanese time, meaning US fans can tune in on Saturday night.

British fans must brave an early start if they are to soak up the drama live on TV in the small hours of Sunday morning.

What time is Mayweather vs Asakura?

TV coverage of Mayweather vs Asakura starts from approximately 4am UK time in the early hours of Sunday morning on FITE in the UK.

The undercard will commence prior to 4am with plenty of action prior to the main event between Mayweather and Asakura.

Mayweather vs Asakura ring walk time

Mayweather and Asakura are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 4am UK time with the action expected to begin shortly after, possibly around 4:30am. However, this is subject to change. Be on guard for a quick start.

A lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop.

Mayweather vs Asakura undercard

Below is the undercard information for the Mayweather vs Asakura fight:

Super RIZIN card

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura – Boxing Exhibition Bout

Nadaka Yoshinari vs Bandasak So Trakunpet – Kickboxing Bout

RIZIN 38

Kyoji Horiguchi vs Yuto Hokamura

Hiromasa Ogikubo vs Soo Chul Kim

Kyohei Hagiwara vs Chihiro Suzuki

Juri Ohara vs Luiz Gustavo

Shoma Shibisai vs Cally Gibrainn de Oliveira

