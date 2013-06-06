The commentators enjoy a moments pause in the game to chuckle at the man in yellow who they say can be seen “bailing, leaving his wife to fend for herself” after Houston Astro’s batter JD Martinez hits a foul to the right, letting the bat fly out to the left.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m outta here,” they mock. Joking he probably yelled over his shoulder, “Honey, duck!”

The clip is replayed several times, with a quick zoom in on the warning sign that advises viewers to beware flying bats and balls. Yuha, we think she’s probably got the message now.

Perhaps even worse than Mr. Yellow’s dive, is the fact that it’s the guy behind that scoops the bat up as a souvenier. Surely the shell-shocked lady at the front is owed that as a momento?

Although as the commentators note, not even Martinez could wrestle that bat from those guys…