The performance will be Madonna’s Super Bowl debut, though the Material Girl had previously been rumoured to appear at Super Bowls 98 and 2000.

Madonna will perform alongside a team from Cirque du Soleil and artists from Moment Factory, as well as collaborating with choreographer Jamie King.

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year and one that attracts enormous TV audiences. Over 162 million people worldwide tuned in last Feburary to see the Black Eyed Peas performing alongside Slash and Usher at Super Bowl XLV.

Madonna will join such artists as U2, Paul McCartney, The Who and - notorious for her "wardrobe malfunction" - Janet Jackson, all of whom have performed at recent Super Bowls.