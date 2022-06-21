NFL London 2022: How to get tickets to NFL games in the UK

The 2022 NFL international series will take place at multiple city stadiums – including Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley – and there are a variety of different tickets going on sale for all three of the much-anticipated matches.

The football World Cup won’t be the only game in town this year, as American National Football League (NFL) teams including the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints are set to face off in London this October.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series, including when the games will take place and how you can buy your tickets for each one. Want to follow more sports coverage live? Here’s a guide on how to watch Premier Sports.

Get 2022 NFL London Games tickets at eticketing.com

What London NFL games are happening?

There are three international series NFL games taking place in London stadiums this October, two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one inside Wembley.

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints , Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday 2nd October 2022, from 2.30pm BST

, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday 2nd October 2022, from 2.30pm BST New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers , Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday 9th October 2022, from 2.30pm BST

, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday 9th October 2022, from 2.30pm BST Lastly, there is the Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium, 30th October, 2022, from 2.30pm BST

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium NFL tickets

There are a variety of tickets and packages available for the NFL games taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. You can currently register your interest for the two matches via eticketing.com. Here’s the breakdown by date.

2021 Season Ticket Holder: This is a same seat renewal scheme for existing NFL season ticket holders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who purchased tickets in 2021. These are open now until 10 am BST on Friday, 24th June.

Premium Packages and Match Breaks: 10 am BST 22nd June.

2021 Season Ticket Holder seat relocations: opens at 10 am BST Monday 27th June until 10am BST on Wednesday 29th June. This scheme lets you change your previously purchased seats or purchase up to six new additional seats.

New Season Ticket buyers: Opens 10 am BST on 30th June to 10 am 12 July.

Single game tickets: Will be on sale from 10 am BST on Tuesday 26th July.

Get 2022 NFL London Games tickets at eticketing.com

Wembley Stadium NFL tickets

There is one NFL international series game taking place at the iconic Wembley Stadium later this year: the Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars. Here is how and when you can get your tickets for the match, with some open now.

Hospitality tickets: On sale now. Buy hospitality packages with prices starting at £299.

2019 Wembley Stadium Season ticket holders renewable seats: Opens 10 am Tuesday 31st May until 23:59 pm Monday 6th June.

2019 Wembley Stadium Season ticket holders: You can upgrade, relocate or buy up to eight additional seats from 10 am on 9th June.

Union Jax and Jaguars Season Ticket Holders tickets: These go on sale 10 am on Tuesday 21st June. Here’s how to become a Union Jax member if necessary.

General Single Game Tickets: On sale Thursday 30th June at 2 pm.

According to the organisers, all of the NFL tickets are digital and will have to be downloaded to your smartphone. Buyers will get an email with instructions on how to download their ticket approximately seven days prior to game-day.

Get 2022 NFL London Games Tickets at eticketing.com

NFL London 2021 match between New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 10, 2021 in London. Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

How much do London NFL tickets cost?

There’s a variety of options available, from tickets for a single game to the pricier premium packages that give you access to exclusive seats and bars. The prices are highly dependent on where the seating is located inside the stands.

Generally, adult pricing for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium games will start at £64, while adult pricing for the game at Wembley Stadium starts at £44.

The UK child pricing (this category includes anyone 16 or under) is slightly more affordable for each: starting from £32 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and £26 at Wembley. Broadly, premium prices can range from £275 to more than £800.

Advertisement

We love sports at RadioTimes.com. If you do too, here’s a guide on what football is live on TV tonight and how to watch the Wimbledon tennis qualifiers 2022.