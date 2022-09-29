How to watch London Marathon 2022 on TV and live stream

One of the world's largest and most esteemed marathon courses, the London Marathon will see around 50,000 participants take to the streets for a gruelling day of endurance running.

The London Marathon is one of the annual highlights in the capital's sporting calendar.

The 26-mile route will see runners soak up the leafy south east corner of London, around Greenwich, before cutting back up to Tower Bridge where they will cross to the north side.

From there, runners will head east around the Docklands area and Canary Wharf, before beginning the final westward charge through the heart of the city, finishing up at The Mall.

The streets will be adorned with thousands of fans, well-wishers and excited families and friends all cheering their heroes on to the finish line. However, those not in London this weekend can still soak up the atmosphere of the day.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 London Marathon.

How to watch the London Marathon 2022

The event is airing across the BBC and coverage kicks off in the morning prior to the first start time.

Live – Part 1: 8:30am – 9:25am: BBC Two

Live – Part 2: 9:25am – 2:35pm: BBC One

Highlights: 5:20pm – 6:20pm: BBC Two

When is the London Marathon 2022?

The London Marathon 2022 takes place on Sunday 2nd October.

It usually goes ahead in April but the 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions have all gone ahead in October after the event was initially pushed back due to the start of the COVID pandemic.

The race will return to April from 2023 onwards, but maybe runners prefer the cooler conditions of October?

London Marathon 2022 start time

The main London Marathon mass event begins at 9:40am. Check out the full schedule below.

8:50am – Elite wheelchair men's and women's races

9:00am – Elite women's race

9:40am – Elite men's race and mass start

How to enter the London Marathon as a runner

Of course, entry for the 2022 event has been closed for a long time now, but the ballot for the 2023 race isn't far away.

For further details of how to apply for future events, visit the official London Marathon website.

