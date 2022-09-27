When is the London Marathon 2022? Date, time and route

Up to 50,000 runners will take part in the race which weaves through the streets of London and past historic and modern landmarks, with thousands of fans set to adorn the streets to watch and cheer.

The London Marathon 2022 is back for another year, with entrants from around the world convening in the capital for 26 miles of endurance running.

The capital will buzz with a carnival atmosphere on the day as one of the world's most esteemed marathons rolls into town. Whether you're running, know somebody running or simply enjoy a good spectacle, you won't want to miss this year's event.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the London Marathon 2022, including date and time.

When is the London Marathon 2022?

The London Marathon 2022 takes place on Sunday 2nd October 2022.

Traditionally, the event takes place in April. It was pushed back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has remained in the autumn slot for three editions.

It will revert back to the usual slot in April from 2023 onwards.

London Marathon 2022 start time

The main London Marathon 2022 will begin at 9:40am. Check out the schedule below for a full run-through of the day's timings:

8:50am – Elite wheelchair men's and women's races

9:00am – Elite women's race

9:40am – Elite men's race and mass start

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

London Marathon 2022 route

Beginning in Greenwich Park, the marathon takes its competitors on a tour around the capital.

It begins in the south east and weaves around Rotherhithe before passing over the Thames at Tower Bridge and heading along to Canary Wharf and the Isle of Dogs.

Runners will then begin the long, long, long home stretch which hugs the river on the north bank past the Tower of London, London Bridge, Blackfriars and more before veering up towards Buckingham Palace and the finish line at The Mall.

Check out the full London Marathon route online.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.