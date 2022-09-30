Which celebrities are running the London Marathon 2022?

The event is one of the most esteemed marathons in the world, with the 26-mile route weaving through the south east fringe of the city before cutting up, around and through the very heart of the capital.

The London Marathon is upon us with 50,000 runners of all abilities ready to cruise – or hobble – through the famed streets of London.

Elite runners will kick-start proceedings prior to the mass participation marathon beginning down in Greenwich.

Mingled among the mixed bag of entrants is a host of celebrities and famous faces who will have been hard at work training for this huge moment.

RadioTimes.com rounds up all the celebrities running the London Marathon in 2022.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

London Marathon 2022 celebrities

Chris Evans

Long-serving TV presenter, radio DJ and producer for radio and TV.

Cynthia Erivo

Academy-award nominated actor and Grammy Award-winning singer, star of Broadway stage musicals and TV dramas.

Danny Mills

Former Manchester City footballer turned pundit across TV and radio.

Emon Choudhury

Winner of the 2020 edition of BBC Two series Race Across the World.

Greg O’Shea

Winner of the 2019 series of Love Island alongside Amber Gill.

Harry Judd

Drummer for the band McFly and winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

Helen Thorn

Award-winning comedian, podcaster and author.

Iwan Thomas MBE

Former world and commonwealth champion sprinter.

James Cracknell

Double gold medal winner in rowing during the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games, as well as winner of The Boat Race for Cambridge in 2019.

Joan Benoit-Samuelson

First women’s Olympic Games marathon champion after winning gold in the 1984 Los Angeles event.

Mark Wright

The Only Way Is Essex reality star and TV presenter.

Reece Parkinson

BBC Radio presenter and star of the documentary, How Not to Run 55 Miles.

Sam Bird

Professional racing driver currently competing in Formula E.

Sophie Raworth

One of the most senior, recognisable BBC newsreaders about to enter her 10th London Marathon.

Stephen Mangan

English actor, comedian, presenter and writer, known for his work in Green Wing and I'm Alan Partridge.

Stephen Warnock

Former Liverpool and England left-back.

Steve Batchelor

Won field hockey gold medal for Team GB at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games.

Tom McEwen

Olympic gold medal-winning equestrian eventing rider at Tokyo 2020.

Tyler West

Radio DJ and new contestant on the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.