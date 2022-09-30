Which celebrities are running the London Marathon 2022?
The London Marathon will feature another host of celebrities in 2022 running for great causes and charities across the nation.
The London Marathon is upon us with 50,000 runners of all abilities ready to cruise – or hobble – through the famed streets of London.
The event is one of the most esteemed marathons in the world, with the 26-mile route weaving through the south east fringe of the city before cutting up, around and through the very heart of the capital.
Elite runners will kick-start proceedings prior to the mass participation marathon beginning down in Greenwich.
Mingled among the mixed bag of entrants is a host of celebrities and famous faces who will have been hard at work training for this huge moment.
RadioTimes.com rounds up all the celebrities running the London Marathon in 2022.
London Marathon 2022 celebrities
Chris Evans
Long-serving TV presenter, radio DJ and producer for radio and TV.
Cynthia Erivo
Academy-award nominated actor and Grammy Award-winning singer, star of Broadway stage musicals and TV dramas.
Danny Mills
Former Manchester City footballer turned pundit across TV and radio.
Emon Choudhury
Winner of the 2020 edition of BBC Two series Race Across the World.
Greg O’Shea
Winner of the 2019 series of Love Island alongside Amber Gill.
Harry Judd
Drummer for the band McFly and winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.
Helen Thorn
Award-winning comedian, podcaster and author.
Iwan Thomas MBE
Former world and commonwealth champion sprinter.
James Cracknell
Double gold medal winner in rowing during the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games, as well as winner of The Boat Race for Cambridge in 2019.
Joan Benoit-Samuelson
First women’s Olympic Games marathon champion after winning gold in the 1984 Los Angeles event.
Mark Wright
The Only Way Is Essex reality star and TV presenter.
Reece Parkinson
BBC Radio presenter and star of the documentary, How Not to Run 55 Miles.
Sam Bird
Professional racing driver currently competing in Formula E.
Sophie Raworth
One of the most senior, recognisable BBC newsreaders about to enter her 10th London Marathon.
Stephen Mangan
English actor, comedian, presenter and writer, known for his work in Green Wing and I'm Alan Partridge.
Stephen Warnock
Former Liverpool and England left-back.
Steve Batchelor
Won field hockey gold medal for Team GB at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games.
Tom McEwen
Olympic gold medal-winning equestrian eventing rider at Tokyo 2020.
Tyler West
Radio DJ and new contestant on the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing.
