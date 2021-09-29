How to watch London Marathon 2021 on TV and live stream

The London Marathon is ready to begin in 2021 with around 40,000 runners expected to flood through the streets of the UK’s capital this weekend.

Advertisement

Organisers were forced to postpone last year’s mass participation event with only the elite runners able to compete, but the highlight of the long-distance running calendar is back to its resplendent best this year.

Supporters and spectators are being advised to do so in small groups and only attend the event if absolutely necessary due to ongoing caution around the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means plenty more people will be tuning into soak up the atmosphere from home on their TVs.

BBC boast a bumper coverage package for those looking to hunker down in their homes to watch the event and we have all the details you’re going to need.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 London Marathon.

When is the London Marathon 2021? Race start times

The London Marathon 2021 takes place on Sunday 3rd October, far from its usual slot in April.

Key times include:

Elite Wheelchair Races: 8:30am

World Para Athletics Marathon Championships Ambulant Athletes: 8:45am

Elite Women’s Race: 8:55am

Elite Men’s Race: 9:30am

Main Race: 9:30am

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch the London Marathon 2021

The event will air across multiple BBC platforms on the day, with coverage kicking off in the morning prior to the first start time.

8am – 10am: BBC Two

10am – 2:30pm: BBC One

2:30pm – 4pm: BBC Red Button

Highlights: 6:00pm – 7:00pm: BBC Two

London Marathon 2021 route

Beginning in Greenwich Park, the marathon takes its competitors on a tour around the capital.

It begins in the south east and weaves around Rotherhithe before passing over the Thames at Tower Bridge and heading along to Canary Wharf and the Isle of Dogs.

Runners will then begin the long, long, long home stretch which hugs the river on the north bank past the Tower of London, London Bridge, Blackfriars and more before veering up towards Buckingham Palace and the finish line at The Mall.

Check out the full London Marathon route on their website.

Is the London Marathon 2021 virtual?

Yes and no! The London Marathon is indeed happening in person around the streets of the historic city, unlike 2020, when the event was entirely virtual aside from the elite runners.

However, you can still get involved by running a virtual marathon wherever you are in the world!

Thousands of runners across the globe have signed up to run 26.2 miles wherever they are in the Virtual London Marathon. Check out the website for more details.

How to enter the London Marathon as a runner

Of course, entry for the 2021 event has been closed for a long time now, but the ballot for the 2022 race isn’t far away.

For further details of how to apply for future events, visit the official London Marathon website.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.