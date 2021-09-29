Who are the celebrities running the London Marathon 2021?
The London Marathon will feature another host of celebrities in 2021 running for great causes and charities across the nation.
A number of famous faces are regulars around the streets of London, taking the iconic marathon in their stride every year, while others are gearing up for the first time to give their all.
This year will see another eclectic bunch of celebrities and sports stars come together including TV personality Mark Wright, former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss and former Olympian Liz McColgan, who won the London Marathon in 1996 before coming second in the 1997 and 1998 events.
RadioTimes.com rounds up all the celebrities running the London Marathon in 2021, plus the varied and great causes they’re all representing.
London Marathon 2021 celebrities
Mark Wright
TV personality
Running for: Flora’s Get Towns Active
Carrie Hope Fletcher
Theatre star
Running for: Alzheimer’s Research UK and Papyrus
Andrew Strauss
Former England cricket captain
Running for: Ruth Strauss Foundation
Liz McColgan
Olympian and London Marathon winner 1996
Chris Newton
Three-time Olympic silver and bronze medal cyclist
Dani Rowe
Olympic gold medal cyclist
Elana Meyer
South African Olympic silver medal athlete
Hannah Macleod
Olympic gold and bronze medal hockey player
James Cracknell
Double Olympic gold medal rower
Joanna Rowsell
Double Olympic gold medallist (cycling)
John Collins
Team GB rower at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (rowing)
Stephen Batchelor
Olympic gold medallist (hockey)
Zola Budd
Former South African 5,000m world record holder (athletics)
Kevin Sinfield
Former England rugby league player
Jamie Peacock
Former England rugby league player
Keith Senior
Former England rugby league player
Danny Mills
Former England football player
Stephen Warnock
Former England football player
Lucy Charles
Ironman triathlete
Stevie Basaula
Isaac Baptiste in Eastenders
Running for: Samaritans
Toby-Alexander Smith
Gray Atkins in Eastenders
Running for: Women’s Aid
Tanya Franks
Rainie Cross in Eastenders
Running for: Alzheimer’s Research UK
Peter Duncan
Former Blue Peter presenter
Running for: Clothe Me – Thank You
Chris Evans
Virgin Radio DJ
Dev Griffin
Capital FM radio DJ and TV presenter
Running for: Global’s Make Some Noise
Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood
Dick n Dom TV presenters
Running for: Alzheimer’s Research UK and British Dyslexia Association
Gaz Oakley
The Avant Garde Vegan chef
Running for: WWF
Helen Thorn and Ellie Gibson
Scummy Mummies comedy duo
Running for: Women’s Aid and Borne
Saffron Barker
YouTube star and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant
Running for: Make-A-Wish Foundation
