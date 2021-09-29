Who are the celebrities running the London Marathon 2021?

The London Marathon returns with a fresh batch of celebrities all ready to tough it out in 2021, running for a range of charities and causes.

Advertisement

A number of famous faces are regulars around the streets of London, taking the iconic marathon in their stride every year, while others are gearing up for the first time to give their all.

This year will see another eclectic bunch of celebrities and sports stars come together including TV personality Mark Wright, former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss and former Olympian Liz McColgan, who won the London Marathon in 1996 before coming second in the 1997 and 1998 events.

RadioTimes.com rounds up all the celebrities running the London Marathon in 2021, plus the varied and great causes they’re all representing.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

London Marathon 2021 celebrities

Mark Wright

TV personality

Running for: Flora’s Get Towns Active

Carrie Hope Fletcher

Theatre star

Running for: Alzheimer’s Research UK and Papyrus

Andrew Strauss

Former England cricket captain

Running for: Ruth Strauss Foundation

Liz McColgan

Olympian and London Marathon winner 1996

Chris Newton

Three-time Olympic silver and bronze medal cyclist

Dani Rowe

Olympic gold medal cyclist

Elana Meyer

South African Olympic silver medal athlete

Hannah Macleod

Olympic gold and bronze medal hockey player

James Cracknell

Double Olympic gold medal rower

Joanna Rowsell

Double Olympic gold medallist (cycling)

John Collins

Team GB rower at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (rowing)

Stephen Batchelor

Olympic gold medallist (hockey)

Zola Budd

Former South African 5,000m world record holder (athletics)

Kevin Sinfield

Former England rugby league player

Jamie Peacock

Former England rugby league player

Keith Senior

Former England rugby league player

Danny Mills

Former England football player

Stephen Warnock

Former England football player

Lucy Charles

Ironman triathlete

Stevie Basaula

Isaac Baptiste in Eastenders

Running for: Samaritans

Toby-Alexander Smith

Gray Atkins in Eastenders

Running for: Women’s Aid

Tanya Franks

Rainie Cross in Eastenders

Running for: Alzheimer’s Research UK

Peter Duncan

Former Blue Peter presenter

Running for: Clothe Me – Thank You

Chris Evans

Virgin Radio DJ

Dev Griffin

Capital FM radio DJ and TV presenter

Running for: Global’s Make Some Noise

Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood

Dick n Dom TV presenters

Running for: Alzheimer’s Research UK and British Dyslexia Association

Gaz Oakley

The Avant Garde Vegan chef

Running for: WWF

Helen Thorn and Ellie Gibson

Scummy Mummies comedy duo

Running for: Women’s Aid and Borne

Saffron Barker

YouTube star and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Running for: Make-A-Wish Foundation

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.