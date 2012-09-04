It may be a sport unfamiliar to most viewers, but Boccia (pronounced bot-cha) is very easy to become hooked by. Similar to French boules, Boccia is a tactical throwing game where each player aims to land six leather balls as close to a target ball as possible. Nigel Murray is Britain’s most successful player with two golds and one silver medal; after losing in the semi-finals, today the seasoned master joins forces with rising young star David Smith in the team event bronze medal match, starting at 10:35am.

Great Britain's match against Portugal starts at 10:35am.

Athletics

More like this

From 9.15am C4

In the stadium, David Weir will be pushing to defend his T54 1500m title but he will have to stay ahead of Paralympic marathon champion Kurt Fearnley from Australia. The Paralympics GB legend has already claimed a fantastic victory in the 5000m on Sunday night, but why stop at one when you can have four? Dorset’s Paul Blake will also be competing on the track in the T36 400m.

The T36 400m final is at 20:45pm and the T54 5,000m final is at 21:49pm, both on Channel 4.

Swimming

From 9.30am live on C4 Para1, updates on C4

Ellie Simmonds is racing for gold yet again in the S6 50m freestyle. Heather Frederiksen is also looking to continue Paralympics GB success in the pool when she goes in the S8 100m backstroke.

Advertisement

The S8 100m backstroke final is at 17:37pm and the S6 50m freestyle final is at 17:52pm.