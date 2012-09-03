It’s a busy day of swimming with a host of British medal hopefuls including the golden couple of the pool Sascha and Nyree Kindred. They have a combined medal haul of over 20 golds in international competitions, and both have the opportunity to add to that tally today. Sascha will compete first in the Men’s SM6 200m individual medley before cheering on his wife as she races alongside Ellie Simmonds in the women’s heats. Ellie has already won one gold medal on Saturday in the 400m freestyle – can she double her tally today?

Equestrian

From 2.45pm C4

Keep an eye out for Lee Pearson this afternoon as he aims to recover from his shock defeat on Saturday by winning the Individual Freestyle test this afternoon. He can still equal Tanni Grey-Thompson's record 11 golds of he wins gold today.

Athletics

From 9.15am (finals from 7pm) on C4

16-year-old wheelchair racer Jade Jones has had the best possible education, having been coached by Tanni Grey-Thompson and her husband. Today she can put that training into practice as she races in the T54 400m heats. David Weir is also competing in the T54 1500m heats.

Wheelchair Basketball

From 11am live on C4 Para2, updates on C4

The final group match of the Wheelchair Basketball sees Team GB looking to leave the group stages on a high against Japan. A win will secure their place in the quarter finals.