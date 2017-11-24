Wallabies hooker Stephen Moore will start his 129th and final test match as he prepares to retire from rugby.

“It’s important that we give him the send-off into retirement that he deserves,” said skipper Michael Hooper of Moore. “He’s held in such high regard by all of us here and all the players back in Australia who have played with him. It would be great for us to come out this weekend and show how much we’ve improved since the summer."

What time is Scotland v Australia live on TV?

More like this

Advertisement

Kick-off is 2.30pm GMT, with live coverage on BBC1 from 2pm, and BT Sport 2 from 2.15pm.