It will all boil down to the Playoffs later this spring, before the Stanley Cup Finals determine the ultimate champions in 2024/25.

Premier Sports is the primary broadcaster for NHL in the UK, and we've got their full schedule below.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of live NHL on TV today and coming up.

NHL on TV this week

All UK time. Subject to change. TV schedule to be updated regularly.

Saturday 22nd February

Philadelphia Flyers v Edmonton Oilers (6pm) Premier Sports 2

Nashville Predators v Colorado Avalanche (11pm) Premier Sports 2

Sunday 23rd February

Los Angeles Kings v Utah Hockey Club (2:00am) Premier Sports 1

Edmonton Oilers v Washington Capitals (6pm) Premier Player

New York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins (8:30pm) Premier Player

Tampa Bay Lightning v Seattle Kraken (11:00pm) Premier Sports 1

Monday 24th February

Calgary Flames v San Jose Sharks (1:00am) Premier Sports 2

Tuesday 25th February

Winnipeg Jets v San Jose Sharks (12:30am) Premier Sports 2

Los Angeles Kings v Vegas Golden Knights (3:30am) Premier Sports 1

Wednesday 26th February

Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Nashville Predators v Florida Panthers (1:00am) Premier Sports 1

Ottawa Senators v Winnipeg Jets (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Thursday 27th February

Colorado Avalanche v New Jersey Devils (2:30am) Premier Sports 1

Tampa Bay Lightning v Calgary Flames (2:30am) Premier Sports 1

Friday 28th February

Florida Panthers v Edmonton Oilers (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

New York Rangers v Toronto Maple Leafs (12:30am) Premier Sports 1

Saturday 1st March

Colorado Avalanche v Minnesota Wild (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Columbus Blue Jackets v Detroit Red Wings (2:00am) Premier Sports 1

Carolina Hurricanes v Edmonton Oilers (11:00pm) Premier Sports 2

Sunday 2nd March

Pittsburgh Penguins v Toronto Maple Leafs (12:00am) Premier Sports 1

Minnesota Wild v Boston Bruins (6pm) Premier Player

Dallas Stars v St Louis Blues (8:30pm) Premier Player

Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay Lightning (11:00pm) Premier Player

Tuesday 4th March

New York Rangers v New York Islanders (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Boston Bruins v Nashville Predators (12:00am) Premier Sports 1

Wednesday 5th March

Dallas Stars v New Jersey Devils (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

New York Rangers v Washington Capitals (1:00am) Premier Sports 1

Thursday 6th March

Los Angeles Kings v St Louis Blues (12:30am) Premier Sports 2

Philadelphia Flyers v Winnipeg Jets (3:30am) Premier Sports 1

Friday 7th March

Nashville Predators v Seattle Kraken (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Washington Capitals v Detroit Red Wings (2:30am) Premier Sports 1

Saturday 8th March

Vegas Golden Knights v Pittsburgh Penguins (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Calgary Flames v Montreal Canadiens (3:00am) Premier Sports 1

Sunday 9th March

Edmonton Oilers v Dallas Stars (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

New York Rangers v Columbus Blue Jackets (3:00am) Premier Sports 1

Vancouver Canucks v Dallas Stars (11:00pm) Premier Sports 1

Monday 10th March

Buffalo Sabres v Edmonton Oilers (2:00am) Premier Sports 1

Utah Hockey Club v Toronto Maple Leafs (11:30pm) Premier Sports 2

Tuesday 11th March

Boston Bruins v Florida Panthers (3:00am) Premier Sports 2

Wednesday 12th March

Winnipeg Jets v New York Rangers (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Detroit Red Wings v Buffalo Sabres (1:00am) Premier Sports 1

Thursday 13th March

Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks (12:30am) Premier Sports 2

Toronto Maple Leafs v Florida Panthers (2:00am) Premier Sports 1

Friday 14th March

New Jersey Devils v Edmonton Oilers (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Carolina Hurricanes v Detroit Red Wings (12:30am) Premier Sports 1

Saturday 15th March

Winnipeg Jets v Dallas Stars (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

San Jose Sharks v Washington Capitals (1:00am) Premier Sports 1

Minnesota Wild v St Louis Blues (10:00pm) Premier Sports 2

Sunday 16th March

New York Rangers v Edmonton Oilers (1:00am) Premier Sports 1

Monday 17th March

Seattle Kraken v Winnipeg Jets (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Columbus Blue Jackets v New Jersey Devils (2:00am) Premier Sports 1

Tuesday 18th March

Toronto Maple Leafs v Calgary Flames (12:00am) Premier Sports 1

New York Rangers v Calgary Flames (12:30am) Premier Sports 2

Wednesday 19th March

Vancouver Canucks v Winnipeg Jets (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Toronto Maple Leafs v Colorado Avalanche (3:00am) Premier Sports 1

Thursday 20th March

Minnesota Wild v Seattle Kraken (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Columbus Blue Jackets v Florida Panthers (2:30am) Premier Sports 1

Friday 21st March

Vegas Golden Knights v Boston Bruins (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Pittsburgh Penguins v Columbus Blue Jackets (3:00am) Premier Sports 1

Saturday 22nd March

Nashville Predators v Toronto Maple Leafs (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Sunday 23rd March

Edmonton Oilers v Seattle Kraken (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Florida Panthers v Pittsburgh Penguins (3:00am) Premier Sports 1

Los Angeles Kings v Boston Bruins (11:00pm) Premier Sports 2

Monday 24th March

New Jersey Devils v Vancouver Canucks (2:00am) Premier Sports 1

Tuesday 25th March

Utah Hockey Club v Detroit Red Wings (12:30am) Premier Sports 2

Toronto Maple Leafs v Philadelphia Flyers (2:00am) Premier Sports 1

Wednesday 26th March

Los Angeles Kings v New York Rangers (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

New York Islanders v Vancouver Canucks (3:30am) Premier Sports 1

Thursday 27th March

Edmonton Oilers v Dallas Stars (12:30am) Premier Sports 2

Tampa Bay Lightning v Utah Hockey Club (3:00am) Premier Sports 1

Friday 28th March

San Jose Sharks v Toronto Maple Leafs (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Columbus Blue Jackets v Vancouver Canucks (3:30am) Premier Sports 1

Saturday 29th March

Winnipeg Jets v New Jersey Devils (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Los Angeles Kings v Toronto Maple Leafs (1:00am) Premier Sports 1

Sunday 30th March

Edmonton Oilers v Calgary Flames (12:00am) Premier Sports 2

Carolina Hurricanes v New York Islanders (3:00am) Premier Sports 1

Anaheim Ducks v Toronto Maple Leafs (10:00pm) Premier Sports 2

Monday 31st March

Anaheim Ducks v Toronto Maple Leafs (1:00am) Premier Sports 1

