James was shut down for the season following a victory over the Charlotte Hornets at the end of March.

He will be preserved until next season after the Lakers were officially ruled out of play-off contention.

It’s a very different story for Steph Curry and the Warriors who sit at the top of the Western Conference.

The Oakland-based team have clinched the Pacific Division and can secure the Western Conference title with three wins from their last five games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the LA Lakers v Golden State Warriors game on TV and online.

What time is the LA Lakers v Golden State Warriors game?

LA Lakers v Golden State Warriors will tip off at 3:30am (UK time) on Friday 5th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream LA Lakers v Golden State Warriors

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the game via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

The Lakers are finished for the season – they’re playing for pride without LeBron.

The Warriors will be determined to steamroll their way to the No 1 seed spot and should complete an easy clean sweep over the Lakers this season.

Prediction: Golden State Warriors win

