THE DOLL:

Patons Fab DK; 274m/100g ball (100% acrylic):

1 ball in brown, 2309 (A)

Patons Fab DK; 68m/25g ball (100% acrylic)

1 ball in black, 2311 (B)

Pair of 3.25mm (US 3) knitting needles

Stitch holder or safety pin

Tapestry needle

Toy stuffing

Pink embroidery thread

Embroidery needle

OUTFIT:

Patons Fab DK; 68m/25g (100% acrylic)

1 ball in yellow, 2305 (C)

1 ball in green, 2319 (D)

1 ball in white, 2306 (E)

Gold embroidery thread

TENSION:

25sts x 34 rows = 10cm (4in) square over stocking stitch using 3.25mm (US 3) needles.

DOLL (USE A THROUGHOUT)

BODY: Sew together the edges on the top of the head. Insert stuffing and sew the bottom seam

Cast on 28 sts.

Row 1 (WS): Purl.

Row 2 (RS): K6, m1, k2, m1, k12, m1, k2, m1, k6. (32 sts)

Row 3: Purl.

Row 4: K7, m1, k2, m1, k14, m1, k2, m1, k7. (36 sts)

Work 5 rows in stocking stitch.

Row 10: K6, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k12, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k6. (32 sts)

Row 11: Purl.

Row 12: K5, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k10, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k5. (28 sts)

Work 5 rows in stocking stitch.

Row 18: K6, m1, k2, m1, k12, m1, k2, m1, k6. (32 sts)

Row 19: Purl.

Row 20: K7, m1, k2, m1, k14, m1, k2, m1, k7. (36 sts)

Work 3 rows in stocking stitch.

Row 24: K8, m1, k2, m1, k16, m1, k2, m1, k8. (40 sts)

Work 7 rows in stocking stitch.

Row 32: K7, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k14, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k7. (36 sts)

Row 33: P6, p2togtbl, p2, p2tog, p12, p2togtbl, p2, p2tog, p6. (32 sts)

Row 34: K5, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k10, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k5. (28 sts)

Row 35: P4, p2togtbl, p2, p2tog, p8, p2togtbl, p2, p2tog, p4. (24 sts)

Row 36: K3, k2tog, k2, k3togtbl, k4, k3tog, k3, k2togtbl, k3. (18 sts)

Work 3 rows in stocking stitch

HEAD: Pin and stitch ears to the head. Embroider the face: eyes using black yarn, work bullion knots (wrapped around needle 5 times). Mouth: using pink embroidery thread, work in backstitch.

Row 40 (RS): K4, m1, k2, m1, k6, m1, k2, m1, k4. (22 sts)

Row 41: P5, m1, p2, m1, p8, m1, p2, m1, p5. (26 sts)

Row 42: K6, m1, k2, m1, k10, m1, k2, m1, k6. (30 sts)

Work 11 rows in stocking stitch.

Row 54: K5, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k8, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k5. (26 sts)

Row 55: P4, p2togtbl, p2, p2tog, p6, p2togtbl, p2, p2tog, p4. (22 sts)

Row 56: K3, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k4, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k3. Cast off.

ARMS (MAKE 2): Sew the side edges together to create the back seam. Insert stuffing and sew up the top. Using the same method as for the neck, add wrists 3cm (1 1/8in) from the fastened-off stitches. Using the shoulders as a guide, attach the arms to the body.

Cast on 12 sts. Starting with a knit row, work 32 rows in stocking stitch.

Row 33: K1, [k2tog] twice, k2, [k2tog] twice, k1. (8 sts)

Row 34: Purl.

Row 35: K2, [m1, k2] 3 times. (11 sts)

Row 36: Purl.

Row 37: K2, m1, k3, m1, k4, m1, k2. (14 sts)

Work 7 rows in stocking stitch.

Row 45: K1, [k2tog] 6 times, k1. (8 sts)

Break off yarn and thread through stitches on needle.

Draw tight and secure the end.

LEGS (MAKE 2): Fold the cast-off edge in half, then sew together the cast-off edge and back seam. Insert stuffing and sew up the top. Attach legs to body.

Cast on 15 sts.

Starting with a knit row, work 4 rows in stocking stitch.

Row 5: K4, k2tog, k3, k2tog, k4. (13 sts)

Work 33 rows in stocking stitch.

Shape feet

Row 39: K1, m1, k5, m1, k1, m1, k5, m1, k1. (17 sts)

Row 40: Purl.

Row 41: K8, m1, k1, m1, k8. (19 sts)

Row 42: Purl.

Row 43: K9, m1, k1, m1, k7, turn, do not work remaining sts on the left-hand needle.

Row 44: Sl1, p16, turn.

Row 45: Sl1, k7, m1, k1, m1, k6, turn.

Row 46: Sl1, p14, turn.

Row 47: Sl1, k6, m1, k1, m1, k3, turn.

Row 48: Sl1, p8, turn.

Row 49: Sl1, knit to end of row.

Cast off knitwise.

EARS (MAKE 2):

Using A and 3.25mm (US 3) needles, cast on 6 sts.

Row 1: Knit.

Break off yarn and thread through stitches on needle. Draw tight and secure the end.

OUTFIT

VEST (MAKE 2): Using mattress stitch or backstitch, sew the side edges of the two pieces together and sew shoulder seams. Using green yearn and backstitch, embroider the front of the vest.

Using C and 3.25mm (US 3) needles, cast on 20 sts.

Row 1: Knit.

Row 2: Knit.

Starting with a knit row, work 20 rows in stocking stitch.

Rows 23-24: Cast off 2 sts at the beginning of row. (16 sts)

Work 2 rows in stocking stitch.

Shape neck

Row 27 (RS): K4, p1, transfer the rem 11 sts on to a stitch holder or safety pin. (5 sts)

Row 28: K1, p4.

Row 29: K2, k2tog, k1. (4 sts)

Row 30: K1, p3.

Row 31: K1, k2tog, k1. (3 sts)

Row 32: K1, p2.

Cast off.

Transfer 11 sts from stitch holder on to the needle, rejoin yarn.

Row 27: Cast off 6 sts, knit to end. (5 sts)

Row 28: P4, k1.

Row 29: K1, k2togtbl, k2. (4 sts)

Row 30: P3, k1.

Row 31: K1, k2togtbl, k1. (3 sts)

Row 32: P2, k1.

Cast off.

NUMBER PANEL: Using black yarn and backstitch, embroider a number on to the Number Panel, then pin and stitch it to the front of the Vest.

Using E and 3.25mm (US 3) needles, cast on 10 sts.

Row 1: Knit.

Row 2: K1, p8, k1.

Repeat last 2 rows 3 times more.

Cast off.

SHORTS (MAKE 2): Sew the side edges together to create the back leg seams. Using green yarn, make twisted cord 30cm (12in) long and thread through the eyelets.

Using D and 3.25mm (US 3) needles, cast on 18 sts.

Row 1: Knit.

Row 2: Knit.

Starting with a knit row, work 6 rows in stocking stitch.

Transfer on to a stitch holder and make Leg 2.

Join legs

Row 9: Knit 18 sts on Leg 1, knit across 18 sts on Leg 2. (36 sts)

Row 10: Purl.

Work 9 rows in stocking stitch.

Row 20: Knit.

Row 21: K2, [k2tog, yfwd, k2] 4 times, k2, [k2tog, yfwd, k2] 3 times, k2tog, yfwd, k2.

Cast off knitwise.

TRAINERS (MAKE 2): Fold the cast-off edge in half, then sew together the cast-off edge and back seam. Using black yarn and backstitch, embroider curved lines across each trainer. For laces, cut a length of gold embroidery thread, thread through the top of the trainers and tie into a bow.

Using C and 3.25mm (US 3) needles, cast on 17 sts.

Row 1: Purl.

Row 2: K1, m1, k6, m1, k3, m1, k6, m1, k1. (21 sts)

Row 3: Purl.

Row 4: K9, m1, k3, m1, k9. (23 sts)

Row 5: Purl.

Shape toe

Next row: K10, m1, k3, m1, k8, turn, do not work remaining sts on the left-hand needle.

Next row: Sl1, p20, turn.

Next row: Sl1, k8, m1, k3, m1, k7, turn.

Next row: Sl1, p18, turn.

Next row: Sl1, k7, m1, k3, m1, k6, turn.

Next row: Sl1, p16, turn.

Next row: Sl1, knit to end.

Next row: P12, p2tog, p1, p2tog, p12. (27 sts)

Cast off.

FINISHING:

Weave in ends using the seams where appropriate. Press pieces.

