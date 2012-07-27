Knit your own Usain Bolt
Beat Bolt to the tape - can you knit the fastest man alive before the start of the Olympics?
Fancy taking a shot at knitting the fastest man on the planet? We're going to publish a body part each day right here so remember to check back every morning for the next part of the pattern. Be warned, it's a marathon not a sprint!
Here's all the materials you'll need:
THE DOLL:
Patons Fab DK; 274m/100g ball (100% acrylic):
1 ball in brown, 2309 (A)
Patons Fab DK; 68m/25g ball (100% acrylic)
1 ball in black, 2311 (B)
Pair of 3.25mm (US 3) knitting needles
Stitch holder or safety pin
Tapestry needle
Toy stuffing
Pink embroidery thread
Embroidery needle
OUTFIT:
Patons Fab DK; 68m/25g (100% acrylic)
1 ball in yellow, 2305 (C)
1 ball in green, 2319 (D)
1 ball in white, 2306 (E)
Gold embroidery thread
TENSION:
25sts x 34 rows = 10cm (4in) square over stocking stitch using 3.25mm (US 3) needles.
DOLL (USE A THROUGHOUT)
BODY: Sew together the edges on the top of the head. Insert stuffing and sew the bottom seam
Cast on 28 sts.
Row 1 (WS): Purl.
Row 2 (RS): K6, m1, k2, m1, k12, m1, k2, m1, k6. (32 sts)
Row 3: Purl.
Row 4: K7, m1, k2, m1, k14, m1, k2, m1, k7. (36 sts)
Work 5 rows in stocking stitch.
Row 10: K6, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k12, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k6. (32 sts)
Row 11: Purl.
Row 12: K5, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k10, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k5. (28 sts)
Work 5 rows in stocking stitch.
Row 18: K6, m1, k2, m1, k12, m1, k2, m1, k6. (32 sts)
Row 19: Purl.
Row 20: K7, m1, k2, m1, k14, m1, k2, m1, k7. (36 sts)
Work 3 rows in stocking stitch.
Row 24: K8, m1, k2, m1, k16, m1, k2, m1, k8. (40 sts)
Work 7 rows in stocking stitch.
Row 32: K7, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k14, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k7. (36 sts)
Row 33: P6, p2togtbl, p2, p2tog, p12, p2togtbl, p2, p2tog, p6. (32 sts)
Row 34: K5, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k10, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k5. (28 sts)
Row 35: P4, p2togtbl, p2, p2tog, p8, p2togtbl, p2, p2tog, p4. (24 sts)
Row 36: K3, k2tog, k2, k3togtbl, k4, k3tog, k3, k2togtbl, k3. (18 sts)
Work 3 rows in stocking stitch
HEAD: Pin and stitch ears to the head. Embroider the face: eyes using black yarn, work bullion knots (wrapped around needle 5 times). Mouth: using pink embroidery thread, work in backstitch.
Row 40 (RS): K4, m1, k2, m1, k6, m1, k2, m1, k4. (22 sts)
Row 41: P5, m1, p2, m1, p8, m1, p2, m1, p5. (26 sts)
Row 42: K6, m1, k2, m1, k10, m1, k2, m1, k6. (30 sts)
Work 11 rows in stocking stitch.
Row 54: K5, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k8, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k5. (26 sts)
Row 55: P4, p2togtbl, p2, p2tog, p6, p2togtbl, p2, p2tog, p4. (22 sts)
Row 56: K3, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k4, k2tog, k2, k2togtbl, k3. Cast off.
ARMS (MAKE 2): Sew the side edges together to create the back seam. Insert stuffing and sew up the top. Using the same method as for the neck, add wrists 3cm (1 1/8in) from the fastened-off stitches. Using the shoulders as a guide, attach the arms to the body.
Cast on 12 sts. Starting with a knit row, work 32 rows in stocking stitch.
Row 33: K1, [k2tog] twice, k2, [k2tog] twice, k1. (8 sts)
Row 34: Purl.
Row 35: K2, [m1, k2] 3 times. (11 sts)
Row 36: Purl.
Row 37: K2, m1, k3, m1, k4, m1, k2. (14 sts)
Work 7 rows in stocking stitch.
Row 45: K1, [k2tog] 6 times, k1. (8 sts)
Break off yarn and thread through stitches on needle.
Draw tight and secure the end.
LEGS (MAKE 2): Fold the cast-off edge in half, then sew together the cast-off edge and back seam. Insert stuffing and sew up the top. Attach legs to body.
Cast on 15 sts.
Starting with a knit row, work 4 rows in stocking stitch.
Row 5: K4, k2tog, k3, k2tog, k4. (13 sts)
Work 33 rows in stocking stitch.
Shape feet
Row 39: K1, m1, k5, m1, k1, m1, k5, m1, k1. (17 sts)
Row 40: Purl.
Row 41: K8, m1, k1, m1, k8. (19 sts)
Row 42: Purl.
Row 43: K9, m1, k1, m1, k7, turn, do not work remaining sts on the left-hand needle.
Row 44: Sl1, p16, turn.
Row 45: Sl1, k7, m1, k1, m1, k6, turn.
Row 46: Sl1, p14, turn.
Row 47: Sl1, k6, m1, k1, m1, k3, turn.
Row 48: Sl1, p8, turn.
Row 49: Sl1, knit to end of row.
Cast off knitwise.
EARS (MAKE 2):
Using A and 3.25mm (US 3) needles, cast on 6 sts.
Row 1: Knit.
Break off yarn and thread through stitches on needle. Draw tight and secure the end.
OUTFIT
VEST (MAKE 2): Using mattress stitch or backstitch, sew the side edges of the two pieces together and sew shoulder seams. Using green yearn and backstitch, embroider the front of the vest.
Using C and 3.25mm (US 3) needles, cast on 20 sts.
Row 1: Knit.
Row 2: Knit.
Starting with a knit row, work 20 rows in stocking stitch.
Rows 23-24: Cast off 2 sts at the beginning of row. (16 sts)
Work 2 rows in stocking stitch.
Shape neck
Row 27 (RS): K4, p1, transfer the rem 11 sts on to a stitch holder or safety pin. (5 sts)
Row 28: K1, p4.
Row 29: K2, k2tog, k1. (4 sts)
Row 30: K1, p3.
Row 31: K1, k2tog, k1. (3 sts)
Row 32: K1, p2.
Cast off.
Transfer 11 sts from stitch holder on to the needle, rejoin yarn.
Row 27: Cast off 6 sts, knit to end. (5 sts)
Row 28: P4, k1.
Row 29: K1, k2togtbl, k2. (4 sts)
Row 30: P3, k1.
Row 31: K1, k2togtbl, k1. (3 sts)
Row 32: P2, k1.
Cast off.
NUMBER PANEL: Using black yarn and backstitch, embroider a number on to the Number Panel, then pin and stitch it to the front of the Vest.
Using E and 3.25mm (US 3) needles, cast on 10 sts.
Row 1: Knit.
Row 2: K1, p8, k1.
Repeat last 2 rows 3 times more.
Cast off.
SHORTS (MAKE 2): Sew the side edges together to create the back leg seams. Using green yarn, make twisted cord 30cm (12in) long and thread through the eyelets.
Using D and 3.25mm (US 3) needles, cast on 18 sts.
Row 1: Knit.
Row 2: Knit.
Starting with a knit row, work 6 rows in stocking stitch.
Transfer on to a stitch holder and make Leg 2.
Join legs
Row 9: Knit 18 sts on Leg 1, knit across 18 sts on Leg 2. (36 sts)
Row 10: Purl.
Work 9 rows in stocking stitch.
Row 20: Knit.
Row 21: K2, [k2tog, yfwd, k2] 4 times, k2, [k2tog, yfwd, k2] 3 times, k2tog, yfwd, k2.
Cast off knitwise.
TRAINERS (MAKE 2): Fold the cast-off edge in half, then sew together the cast-off edge and back seam. Using black yarn and backstitch, embroider curved lines across each trainer. For laces, cut a length of gold embroidery thread, thread through the top of the trainers and tie into a bow.
Using C and 3.25mm (US 3) needles, cast on 17 sts.
Row 1: Purl.
Row 2: K1, m1, k6, m1, k3, m1, k6, m1, k1. (21 sts)
Row 3: Purl.
Row 4: K9, m1, k3, m1, k9. (23 sts)
Row 5: Purl.
Shape toe
Next row: K10, m1, k3, m1, k8, turn, do not work remaining sts on the left-hand needle.
Next row: Sl1, p20, turn.
Next row: Sl1, k8, m1, k3, m1, k7, turn.
Next row: Sl1, p18, turn.
Next row: Sl1, k7, m1, k3, m1, k6, turn.
Next row: Sl1, p16, turn.
Next row: Sl1, knit to end.
Next row: P12, p2tog, p1, p2tog, p12. (27 sts)
Cast off.
FINISHING:
Weave in ends using the seams where appropriate. Press pieces.
Knitlympics: Knit Your Favourite Sports Star is available for £6.99 (usually £7.99) including p&p. Call 01326 569444 (national rate) quoting RT, or visit www.rtoffer.sparkledirect.com.