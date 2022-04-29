Taylor and Serrano are expected to emerge for their ring walks at approximately 3:15am UK time in the early hours of Sunday morning, but they will be stepping into the arena following an intense undercard.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano step into the ring together at Madison Square Garden for the biggest women's boxing fight in history – but they won't be the only star names in action.

Liverpudlian star Liam Smith is among the top contenders on the undercard as he heads into battle against Jessie Vargas.

Smith has lost just one of his last five bouts. His latest outing saw him topple Anthony Fowler in front of a baying home crowd in Liverpool.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos duel to become the undisputed super-middleweight champion. Each woman holds two belts and they're both putting it all on the line here.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano undercard including a list of every confirmed fight taking place on the night.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano undercard

Subject to late changes.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

Jessie Vargas vs Liam Smith

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos

Galal Yafai vs Miguel Cartagena

Austin Williams vs Chordale Booker

Reshat Mati vs Joe Eli Hernandez

Skye Nicolson vs Shanecqua Paisley Davis

Khalil Coe vs William Langston

What time does Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano undercard start?

The Taylor vs Serrano undercard will commence from 12:30am in the early hours of Sunday morning in UK time as the crowd begins to mass at Madison Square Garden across the pond.

DAZN will cover the whole undercard with passes available for £7.99 per month.

The card culminates with the main event from approximately 3:15am UK time when Taylor and Serrano are expected to begin their ring walks and begin their duel.

