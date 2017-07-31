Pretending to read an official International Cricket Council press release live on air during the fifth Test between England and South Africa, Agnew claimed that the statistics in the series between England and the Rest of the World in 1970 were to be downgraded and no longer have first-class status.

After being reminded that he scored a century in the last match of the series, it is pointed out to Boycott that his famous 100th first-class hundred at Headingley may actually have been his 99th.

So important is the date to Boycott that he knew exactly when it was – "11th August 77” he said unprompted.

The score was especially memorable for Boycott and cricket fans as it was made in front of a home crowd at the Leeds ground.

Agnew then jokes that he’s been invited to a dinner to mark the 40th anniversary of Boycott’s achievement under false pretences, before revealing that “it’s also a complete wind-up Geoffrey” – prompting Boycott to repeatedly describe his colleague as “a muppet”.

It is not the first time Agnew has caused mirth in the Test Match Special studio.

The moment he reduced Brian Johnston to a fit of giggles has gone down in cricketing folklore and was named the greatest piece of sporting commentary in 2016.

Stephen Fry loves it so much he took it as one of his Desert Island Discs...

