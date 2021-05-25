How to watch Indy 500 2021: UK start time, TV channel and live stream

The 105th Indy 500 will run this weekend, with the iconic race to pit up to 33 drivers against one another in a gruelling 500-mile trek.

Advertisement

Drivers will lock horns for 200 laps of the world-renowned Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a bid for glory after Japanese star Takuma Sato took home the crown last year.

That was Sato’s second triumph in the Indy 500 after winning in 2017 as well but he faces a stacked stable of contenders if he is to complete a hat-trick.

Scott Dixon is the favourite to win in 2021. The 2008 champion qualified first this year and will hope to make his advantage count.

Fans in the UK can soak up all the build-up to the big race as well as full live coverage of the event itself on TV and online this weekend with plenty of high-octane drama expected.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Indy 500 in the UK including dates, times and TV information.

When is the Indy 500 2021?

The Indy 500 will go ahead on Sunday 30th May 2021.

Qualifying has already taken place, meaning drivers are gearing up and ready to launch into 200 laps of frantic action. The stage is set.

What is the Indy 500 UK start time?

The 105th running of the Indy 500 will begin at 5:45pm (UK time) with the race set to last around three hours.

Indianapolis is on Eastern Time, five hours behind the UK.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch the Indy 500 in the UK on TV and live stream

The Indy 500 will air live on Sky Sports from 3:45pm on Sunday afternoon

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

You can also watch the Indy 500 with a NOW day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the event via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.