Prepare yourself for a fortnight of high-octane and physical action as the men's Ice Hockey World Championship 2026 has arrived.

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Just months on from the Winter Olympics, the best players in the world will reconvene in Switzerland for a tournament that promises more thrills and spills on the ice.

United States have sent a squad packed with NHL talent across the Atlantic to defend the world title that they won in 2025, having beaten the Swiss 1-0 in overtime in the final.

Their North American neighbours Canada are the favourites, while hosts Switzerland and dark horses Sweden will also fancy their chances.

Great Britain are in the mix this time after missing the 2025 tournament. A quarter-final spot looks out of reach and coach Pete Russell has admitted that their focus is on finishing in the top seven in Group A, which will mean they qualify for next year's event.

Radio Times brings you our guide to watching the Ice Hockey World Championship 2026.

When is the Ice Hockey World Championship 2026?

The Ice Hockey World Championship 2026 begins on Friday 15 May with the start of the group stages.

It concludes with the finals on Sunday 31 May.

How to watch the Ice Hockey World Championship 2026

While there is no UK TV coverage of the Ice Hockey World Championships 2026, fans can tune in online via IIHF.tv – the official streaming platform of the International Ice Hockey Federation.

A subscription, which allows viewers to watch live and on-demand matches, costs €30 for the tournament.

Ice Hockey World Championship 2026 schedule

All UK time on IIHF.tv. Subject to change. Medal moments in italics.

Group stages

Friday 15 May

Finland v Germany (3:20pm)

Canada v Sweden (3:20pm)

United States v Switzerland (7:20pm)

Czechia v Denmark (7:20pm)

Saturday 16 May

Great Britain v Austria (11:20am)

Slovakia v Norway (11:20am)

Hungary v Finland (3:20pm)

Italy v Canada (3:20pm)

Switzerland v Latvia (7:20pm)

Slovenia v Czechia (7:20pm)

Sunday 17 May

Great Britain v United States (11:20am)

Italy v Slovakia (11:20am)

Austria v Hungary (3:20pm)

Denmark v Sweden (3:20pm)

Germany v Latvia (7:20pm)

Norway v Slovenia (7:20pm)

Monday 18 May

Finland v United States (3:20pm)

Canada v Denmark (3:20pm)

Germany v Switzerland (7:20pm)

Sweden v Czechia (7:20pm)

Tuesday 19 May

Latvia v Austria (3:20pm)

Italy v Norway (3:20pm)

Hungary v Great Britain (7:20pm)

Slovenia v Slovakia (7:20pm)

Wednesday 20 May

Austria v Switzerland (3:20pm)

Czechia v Italy (3:20pm)

United States v Germany (7:20pm)

Sweden v Slovenia (7:20pm)

Thursday 21 May

Latvia v Finland (3:20pm)

Canada v Norway (3:20pm)

Switzerland v Great Britain (7:20pm)

Denmark v Slovakia (7:20pm)

Friday 22 May

Germany v Hungary (3:20pm)

Canada v Slovenia (3:20pm)

Finland v Great Britain (7:20pm)

Sweden v Italy (7:20pm)

Saturday 23 May

Latvia v United States (11:20am)

Denmark v Slovenia (11:20am)

Switzerland v Hungary (3:20pm)

Slovakia v Czechia (3:20pm)

Austria v Germany (7:20pm)

Norway v Sweden (7:20pm)

Sunday 24 May

Great Britain v Latvia (3:20pm)

Denmark v Italy (3:20pm)

Finland v Austria (7:20pm)

Slovakia v Canada (7:20pm)

Monday 25 May

United States v Hungary (3:20pm)

Czechia v Norway (3:20pm)

Germany v Great Britain (7:20pm)

Slovenia v Italy (7:20pm)

Tuesday 26 May

Hungary v Latvia (11:20am)

Norway v Denmark (11:20am)

United States v Austria (3:20pm)

Sweden v Slovakia (3:20pm)

Switzerland v Finland (7:20pm)

Czechia v Canada (7:20pm)

Quarter-finals

Thursday 28 May

Quarterfinal 1: TBD v TBD (3:20pm)

Quarterfinal 2: TBD v TBD (3:20pm)

Quarterfinal 3: TBD v TBD (7:20pm)

Quarterfinal 4: TBD v TBD (7:20pm)

Semi-finals

Saturday 30 May

Semifinal 1: TBD v TBD (2:20pm)

Semifinal 2: TBD v TBD (7pm)

Finals

Sunday 31 May

Bronze Medal Game: LSF1 v LSF2 (2:30pm)

Gold Medal Game: WSF1 v WSF2 (7:20pm)

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