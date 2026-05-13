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Ice Hockey World Championship 2026: How to watch in UK, schedule, live stream
Your guide to watching Ice Hockey World Championship 2026, including coverage and schedule.
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Published: Wednesday, 13 May 2026 at 4:58 pm
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