Here are just a few of the best tweets of the night from the golfers who won it for Europe this weekend.

It was world number one Rory McIlroy's premature champagne ejaculation that got the party started, much to the surprise of teammate Graeme McDowell.

Lee Westwood hadn't even finished his press conference before the first corks were popped. Start as you mean to go on, Lee...

More like this

Vice captain Miguel Angel Jimenez has always been fond of the finer things in life, and yesterday was no different. Here's a shot of him with his party bag for the night: champagne, flag and a box of fine cigars.

German Martin Kaymer got his hands on the Ryder Cup early on – although judging by this picture, his caddie Craig Connelly got even more familiar with the famous trophy.

McIlroy had moved on from his earlier champagne mishap, and was celebrating Gleneagles-style judging by this eye-catching wig and tartan combo...

[embed]http://instagram.com/p/thi780r2J8/[/embed]

Meanwhile, this was Ryder Cup veteran Ian Poulter late last night, partying hard with English teammate Lee Westwood.

No wonder Poulter looked a little worse for wear this morning...

Westwood, meanwhile, was recovering in style with a fry-up. Wonder if he could convince Spaniard Sergio Garcia of the healing effects of a full English?

[embed]http://instagram.com/p/tha7yWRA8j/[/embed]

Advertisement

And finally, Welsh rookie Jamie Donaldson is still wondering whether it was all a dream.