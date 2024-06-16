It's a major social occasion, and members of the royal family will be in attendance throughout the week.

The Ascot Gold Cup is the feature race of the week, and the Group 1 showdown over two miles and four furlongs will get under way at 4:25pm on Thursday.

The Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes also attracts plenty of interest, and it'll get under way on Saturday at 4:25pm, with just under £600,000 in prize money up for grabs.

Royal Ascot is the most lucrative meeting in the UK, and there was just under £9 million in prize money available in 2023. That tally will likely be higher this year.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for Royal Ascot 2024.

How to watch Royal Ascot 2024 on TV

Fans can tune in to watch Royal Ascot races for free on ITV1, live from Tuesday 18th June until Saturday 22nd June 2024.

Coverage will start at 1:30pm and finish at 6pm everyday.

Royal Ascot's action – alongside the Grand National – is the only racing which is legally obliged to be shown live on free-to-air TV.

Live stream Royal Ascot 2024 online and via phone

You can also live stream the races via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Royal Ascot 2024 odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, check out bet365 for the latest betting odds for Royal Ascot.

For all the latest racings odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

