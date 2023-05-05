Branded 'The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports', the Derby has pitted some of the finest thoroughbreds in the States against one another in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Kentucky Derby is one of the world's biggest horse races and the 149th edition of the famous event has arrived.

It has been running since May 1875 and the race is as popular as ever, with approximately 150,000 fans pouring into grandstands at Churchill Downs each year for the showpiece race.

Even Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth couldn't resist attending the race on a visit to the USA in 2007.

Horse racing fans across the globe will be keen to tune in for the big race, with UK fans hopefully set to be able to watch the encounter on live TV.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?

The Kentucky Derby 2023 takes place on Saturday 6th May.

Kentucky Derby 2023 start time

The race begins at approximately 11:45pm UK time (6:45pm Eastern Time) due to the event being staged in, you guessed it, Louisville, Kentucky, USA.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2023

UK TV information is yet to be formally confirmed, but Sky Sports has shown the race live across its platforms in recent years.

Expect to see coverage of the Kentucky Derby 2023 to be shown live on Sky Sports Racing, but this has not been confirmed.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream sports action via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the latest sports drama with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

