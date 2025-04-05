The fences are much bigger than at most jump races but so are the rewards, as the prize fund totals more than £1 million and the winner will earn nearly £600,000.

Stumptown, Iroko, Intense Raffles, Hewick, and Vanillier have been among the favourites ahead of Saturday, while 2024 winner I Am Maximus is looking to follow Tiger Roll's example and become just the second horse to defend the Grand National crown since the iconic Red Rum.

No matter which horse is being backed, the race has become must-see TV in households and pubs up and down the country – and this year will be no different.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for Grand National 2025, including the full TV schedule.

How to watch Grand National on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the race for free on ITV1 and ITVX from 3:15pm.

There is coverage of the rest of the Grand National Festival, which runs Thursday to Saturday, on ITV as well.

Live stream Grand National online and via phone

You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Grand National TV schedule

Saturday 5th April – Grand National Day

William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle - 1:20pm

Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle - 1:55pm

William Hill Freebooter Handicap Chase - 2:30pm

Liverpool Hurdle - 3:05pm

Randox Grand National - 4pm

Maghull Novices' Chase - 5pm

Weatherbys NHStallion.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race - 5:35pm

Grand National odds Advertisement In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, check out bet365 for the latest betting odds for the Grand National. For all the latest racings odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.