How to watch Grand National 2025: TV channel, live stream and phone
Your guide to watching the Grand National 2025 on TV and live stream this week.
The Grand National returns this weekend as a 34-strong field bids to win racing's most famous ride.
The Aintree course is a true test of both horse and rider – with 30 jumps across the four-and-a-quarter-mile route.
The fences are much bigger than at most jump races but so are the rewards, as the prize fund totals more than £1 million and the winner will earn nearly £600,000.
Stumptown, Iroko, Intense Raffles, Hewick, and Vanillier have been among the favourites ahead of Saturday, while 2024 winner I Am Maximus is looking to follow Tiger Roll's example and become just the second horse to defend the Grand National crown since the iconic Red Rum.
No matter which horse is being backed, the race has become must-see TV in households and pubs up and down the country – and this year will be no different.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for Grand National 2025, including the full TV schedule.
How to watch Grand National on TV
Fans can tune in to watch the race for free on ITV1 and ITVX from 3:15pm.
There is coverage of the rest of the Grand National Festival, which runs Thursday to Saturday, on ITV as well.
Live stream Grand National online and via phone
You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Grand National TV schedule
Saturday 5th April – Grand National Day
- William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle - 1:20pm
- Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle - 1:55pm
- William Hill Freebooter Handicap Chase - 2:30pm
- Liverpool Hurdle - 3:05pm
- Randox Grand National - 4pm
- Maghull Novices' Chase - 5pm
- Weatherbys NHStallion.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race - 5:35pm
Grand National odds
