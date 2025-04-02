I Am Maximus is chasing history and bidding to join Tiger Roll as the only horses to win twice in a row since Red Rum completed the feat in the 1970s.

Among the competition are Stumptown, Iroko, Intense Raffles, and 2023 runner-up Vanillier.

A sunny forecast and good to soft conditions are expected at the Merseyside track on Saturday, which should only add to the spectacle.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Grand National 2025.

When is the Grand National?

The Grand National takes place on Saturday 5th April 2025.

Grand National Day is the traditional final day of the three-day event at Aintree, and 2025 is no exception.

What time is the Grand National?

The Grand National will begin at 4pm on Saturday.

It is the key race at Aintree with four rides before it on the coverage.

How to watch the Grand National on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the Grand National for free on ITV1 from 3:15pm.

Coverage of the Grand National Festival will be on from 12:45pm on Saturday and from 1:30pm on the two days prior.

Live stream the Grand National online

You can also live stream the race via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

