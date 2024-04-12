The old tradition of town centres drawing to a standstill with countless punters watching the race in TV shop windows is over.

However, a similar phenomenon still occurs, as millions across the nation will raise their phones wherever they are to soak up the drama on the move.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the Grand National 2024.

How to watch the Grand National on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the race for free on ITV1.

TV coverage of the Festival begins at 12:55pm on Saturday 13th April 2024 featuring earlier races, with special coverage of the Grand National from 3:15pm.

The Grand National kicks off promptly at 4pm.

Live stream Grand National online and via phone

You can also live stream the race via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Grand National odds

