It will be the 176th running of the iconic race, with a reduced field of 34 horses set to cruise through the course at Aintree.

Corach Rambler stormed home for victory in 2023, with jockey Derek Fox aboard Lucinda Russell's bay gelding superstar.

The reigning champion is favourite to defend his crown, but faces stern competition from the likes of I Am Maximus, Vanillier and Panda Boy, while former champion Noble Yeats returns for another unlikely shot at glory.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Grand National 2024.

When is the Grand National?

The Grand National takes place on Saturday 13th April 2024.

Grand National Day is the traditional final day of the Grand National Festival, and 2024 is no exception.

What time is the Grand National?

The Grand National will begin at 4pm on the Saturday.

It is the key race of the day, with four rides prior to it and two afterwards on the day.

How to watch Grand National on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the race for free on ITV1.

Live stream Grand National online

You can also live stream the race via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Grand National odds

