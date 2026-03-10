The pinnacle of British horse racing has arrived. Cheltenham Festival 2026 is here.

Tens of thousands of punters will flock to Cheltenham for a showcase of the finest horses in the business.

Four days of action will culminate with the esteemed Gold Cup, won by Inothewayurthinkin in 2025.

Of course, one of the key narratives of the week will be the duel between British stables and the legendary Irish trainer Willie Mullins.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for Cheltenham Festival 2026, including the full TV schedule.

How to watch Cheltenham Festival on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV1 and ITVX every day from Tuesday 10 March until Friday 13 March.

The first race of each day starts at 1:20pm and the final race begins at 5:20pm.

Alternatively you can tune in via Racingtv.com, which boasts exclusive coverage of the final two races of each day.

Live stream Cheltenham Festival online and via phone

You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The last two races of each day will be shown exclusively online at Racingtv.com.

Cheltenham Festival TV schedule

Tuesday 10 March

ITV1: 12:45pm – 5pm

Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6pm

Wednesday 11 March

ITV1: 12:45pm – 5pm

Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6pm

Thursday 12 March

ITV1: 12:45pm – 5pm

Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6pm

Friday 13 March

ITV1: 12:45pm – 5pm

Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6pm

