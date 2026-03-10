Cheltenham Festival is off and running on the first day of action live from Gloucestershire.

Tuesday's opening day will see the Champion Hurdle dominate proceedings at 4pm.

Lossiemouth has earned a crack at the showpiece race and goes in as favourite, though The New Lion has been heavily backed to triumph.

There are seven races on today, the first five live on ITV1 and ITVX, while the last two races are live on Racing.TV.

Radio Times brings you all the latest Cheltenham Festival results, updated throughout each day.

Cheltenham Festival 2026 results

Updated in real time throughout the day. Key races in italics.

Day 1: Tuesday 10 March – Champion Day

1:20pm - Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

2:00pm - Arkle Challenge Trophy Chase

2:40pm - Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Fred Winter)

3:20pm - Ultima Handicap Chase

4:00pm - Champion Hurdle

4:40pm - Plate Handicap Chase

5:20pm - National Hunt Novices’ Handicap Chase

Day 2: Wednesday 11 March – Ladies Day

1:20pm - Turners Novices’ Hurdle

2:00pm - Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

2:40pm - BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle

3:20pm - Cross Country Chase

4:00pm - Queen Mother Champion Chase

4:40pm - Grand Annual Handicap Chase

5:20pm - Champion Bumper

Day 3: Thursday 12 March – St Patrick’s Thursday

1:20pm - Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

2:00pm - Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase

2:40pm - Mares’ Hurdle

3:20pm - Stayers’ Hurdle

4:00pm - Ryanair Chase

4:40pm - Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle

5:20pm - Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase

Day 4: Friday 13 March – Gold Cup Day

1:20pm - Triumph Hurdle

2:00pm - County Handicap Hurdle

2:40pm - Mares’ Steeple Chase

3:20pm - Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

4:00pm - Cheltenham Gold Cup

4:40pm - Hunters’ Chase

5:20pm - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

Cheltenham Festival 2026 past results

To be updated.

