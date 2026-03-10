The Cheltenham Gold Cup is one of the highlight events on the British horse racing calendar.

Tens of thousands of punters will line the track for the grand spectacle on Friday with a terrific scene set for the race.

Inothewayurthinkin prevented back-to-back champion Galopin Des Champs from landing a hat-trick in the event.

Unfortunately Galopin Des Champs has been ruled out of the Festival this year, while the reigning champion hasn't been made favourite in 2026.

Gaelic Warrior, Jango Baie and The Jukebox Man are considered up there with the frontrunners, but there's no clear favourite going into the race, offering punters and casual viewers alike the opportunity to savour a cracking battle.

Radio Times brings you all the details you need to know about the Cheltenham Gold Cup 2026.

When is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup takes place on Friday 13 March 2026.

Gold Cup Day is the traditional final day of the Cheltenham Festival, and 2026 is no exception.

What time is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup will begin at 4pm on Friday.

It is the key race of the Festival with four rides before it on the coverage.

How to watch Cheltenham Gold Cup on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV1 every day between 1pm and 5pm.

Live stream Cheltenham Gold Cup online

You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The last two races of each day will be shown online at Racing.tv.

