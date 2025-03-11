Cheltenham Festival 2025 schedule: Race times today
Your guide to Cheltenham Festival 2025 schedule, featuring all race times today and this week.
Cheltenham Festival kicks off with Champion Day and there are seven races to soak up across the course today.
The key race, the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy, will go ahead this afternoon with Constitution Hill aiming to clinch the crown.
Brighterdaysahead is fancied to be the best of the rest, but last year's winner State Man may have something to say about that.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Cheltenham Festival 2025.
When is Cheltenham Festival 2025?
Cheltenham Festival runs from Tuesday 11th March 2025 until Friday 14th March 2025.
Racing action begins at 1:20pm each day and draws to a close with races at 5:20pm.
Cheltenham Festival 2025 schedule today
Day 1: Tuesday 11th March – Champion Day
- Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1:20pm
- Arkle Novices' Chase - 2pm
- Handicap Chase - 2:40pm
- Mares’ Hurdle - 3:20pm
- Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 4pm
- Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4:40pm
- National Hunt Novices' Chase Challenge Cup - 5:20pm
Day 2: Wednesday 12th March – Style Wednesday
- Novices’ Hurdle - 1:20pm
- Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2pm
- Coral Cup Hurdle - 2:40pm
- Cross Country Steeple Chase - 3:20pm
- Queen Mother Champion Chase - 4pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4:40pm
- Champion Bumper - 5:20pm
Day 3: Thursday 13th March – St Patrick's Thursday
- Mares' Novices’ Chase - 1:20pm
- Novices' Limited Handicap Chase - 2pm
- Network Final Handicap Hurdle - 2:40pm
- Steeple Chase - 3:20pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle - 4pm
- Festival Plate Handicap - 4:40pm
- Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5:20pm
Day 4: Friday 14th March – Gold Cup Day
- Triumph Hurdle - 1:20pm
- County Handicap Hurdle - 2pm
- Mares' Steeple Chase - 2:40pm
- Novices’ Hurdle - 3:20pm
- Cheltenham Gold Cup - 4pm
- Festival Hunters’ Chase - 4:40pm
- Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5:20pm
Cheltenham Gold Cup odds
