Cheltenham Festival 2024 results: Winners from Day 1 – Tuesday 12th March
We round up all the Cheltenham Festival 2024 results, featuring all the winners each day.
Cheltenham Festival is back. The first day of action has arrived, and there are seven races to soak up across Champion Day.
Of course, the big news in the lead-up to the Festival is the non-participation of Constitution Hill, last year's winner of the Champion Hurdle, who was the runaway favourite to clinch glory again.
Lossiemouth is the big favourite of the day in the Mares' Hurdle at 4:10pm, but as always, anything can happen, in any race, on any given day.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest Cheltenham Festival results, updated throughout each day.
Cheltenham Festival 2024 results
Updated in real time. Key races in italics.
Day 1: Tuesday 12th March – Champion Day
- Supreme Novices' Hurdle - 1:30pm
- Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2:10pm
- Handicap Steeple Chase - 2:50pm
- Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3:30pm
- Mares’ Hurdle - 4:10pm
- Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4:50pm
- National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5:30pm
Day 2: Wednesday 13th March – Style Wednesday
- Ballymore Novices' Hurdle - 1:30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices' Steeple Chase - 2:10pm
- Coral Cup Hurdle - 2:50pm
- Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3:30pm
- Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4:10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4:50pm
- Next race: Champion Bumper - 5:30pm
Day 3: Thursday 14th March – St Patrick's Thursday
- Turners Novices' Chase - 1:30pm
- Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2:10pm
- Steeple Chase - 2:50pm
- Stayers' Hurdle - 3:30pm
- Next race: County Plate Chase - 4:10pm
- Mares' Novices' Hurdle - 4:50pm
- Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5:30pm
Day 4: Friday 15th March – Gold Cup Day
- Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1:30pm
- Country Handicap Hurdle - 2:10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle - 2:50pm
- Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3:30pm
- Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase - 4:10pm
- Mares' Chase - 4:50pm
- Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle - 5:30pm
