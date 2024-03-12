Lossiemouth is the big favourite of the day in the Mares' Hurdle at 4:10pm, but as always, anything can happen, in any race, on any given day.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest Cheltenham Festival results, updated throughout each day.

Cheltenham Festival 2024 results

Updated in real time. Key races in italics.

Day 1: Tuesday 12th March – Champion Day

Supreme Novices' Hurdle - 1:30pm

Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2:10pm

Handicap Steeple Chase - 2:50pm

Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3:30pm

Mares’ Hurdle - 4:10pm

Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4:50pm

National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5:30pm

Day 2: Wednesday 13th March – Style Wednesday

Ballymore Novices' Hurdle - 1:30pm

Brown Advisory Novices' Steeple Chase - 2:10pm

Coral Cup Hurdle - 2:50pm

Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3:30pm

Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4:10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4:50pm

Next race: Champion Bumper - 5:30pm

Day 3: Thursday 14th March – St Patrick's Thursday

Turners Novices' Chase - 1:30pm

Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2:10pm

Steeple Chase - 2:50pm

Stayers' Hurdle - 3:30pm

Next race: County Plate Chase - 4:10pm

Mares' Novices' Hurdle - 4:50pm

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5:30pm

Day 4: Friday 15th March – Gold Cup Day

Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1:30pm

Country Handicap Hurdle - 2:10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle - 2:50pm

Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3:30pm

Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase - 4:10pm

Mares' Chase - 4:50pm

Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle - 5:30pm

