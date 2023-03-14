Cheltenham Festival 2023 results: Winners from Day 1 – Tuesday 14th March
We round up all the Cheltenham Festival 2023 results, featuring all the winners each day.
The Cheltenham Festival explodes into life today as some of the world's greatest horses and jockeys go head to head.
The Champion Hurdle is the big attraction on the opening day, aptly named Champion Day, and Constitution Hill is aiming to secure his status as one of the all-time greats.
Nico de Boinville will be in the saddle as Constitution Hill goes for glory, though Paul Townend will hope to upset the odds atop Willie Mullins's State Man.
Fans can feel assured of a dramatic, explosive week of drama, filled with the usual blend of upsets and inevitabilities that make Cheltenham the great festival it is today.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest Cheltenham Festival results, updated throughout each day.
Cheltenham Festival 2023 results
Updated in real time.
Day 1: Tuesday 14th March – Champion Day
Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm
- Marine Nationale
- Facile Vega
- Diverge
Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2:10pm
- El Fabiolo
- Jonbon
- Saint Roi
Next race: Handicap Steeple Chase - 2:50pm
Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3:30pm
Mares’ Hurdle - 4:10pm
Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4:50pm
National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5:30pm
Day 2: Wednesday 15th March – Ladies Day
Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm
Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2:10pm
Coral Cup Hurdle - 2:50pm
Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3:30pm
Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4:10pm
Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4:50pm
Champion Bumper - 5:30pm
Day 3: Thursday 16th March – St Patrick's Thursday
Turners Novices’ Chase - 1:30pm
Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2:10pm
Ryanair Chase - 2:50pm
Stayers’ Hurdle - 3:30pm
County Plate Chase - 4:10pm
Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4:50pm
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5:30pm
Day 4: Friday 17th March – Gold Cup Day
Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1:30pm
Country Handicap Hurdle - 2:10pm
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2:50pm
Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3:30pm
Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4:10pm
Mares’ Chase - 4:50pm
Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5:30pm
