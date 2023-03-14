The Champion Hurdle is the big attraction on the opening day, aptly named Champion Day, and Constitution Hill is aiming to secure his status as one of the all-time greats.

The Cheltenham Festival explodes into life today as some of the world's greatest horses and jockeys go head to head.

Nico de Boinville will be in the saddle as Constitution Hill goes for glory, though Paul Townend will hope to upset the odds atop Willie Mullins's State Man.

Fans can feel assured of a dramatic, explosive week of drama, filled with the usual blend of upsets and inevitabilities that make Cheltenham the great festival it is today.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest Cheltenham Festival results, updated throughout each day.

Cheltenham Festival 2023 results

Updated in real time.

Day 1: Tuesday 14th March – Champion Day

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm

Marine Nationale Facile Vega Diverge

Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2:10pm

El Fabiolo Jonbon Saint Roi

Next race: Handicap Steeple Chase - 2:50pm

Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3:30pm

Mares’ Hurdle - 4:10pm

Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4:50pm

National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5:30pm

Day 2: Wednesday 15th March – Ladies Day

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2:10pm

Coral Cup Hurdle - 2:50pm

Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3:30pm

Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4:10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4:50pm

Champion Bumper - 5:30pm

Day 3: Thursday 16th March – St Patrick's Thursday

Turners Novices’ Chase - 1:30pm

Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2:10pm

Ryanair Chase - 2:50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle - 3:30pm

County Plate Chase - 4:10pm

Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4:50pm

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5:30pm

Day 4: Friday 17th March – Gold Cup Day

Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1:30pm

Country Handicap Hurdle - 2:10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2:50pm

Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3:30pm

Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4:10pm

Mares’ Chase - 4:50pm

Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5:30pm

Cheltenham Festival odds

