A Plus Tard blazed a trail to victory last year as Rachael Blackmore became the first woman to win the Gold Cup.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is one of racing's finest peaks – it simply doesn't get much bigger or better than hoisting it high.

That winning combination returns in 2023 but questions have been raised over the horse's form since his grand triumph, and contenders are waiting in the wings.

Willie Mullins's best shot at the Gold Cup this year will be exciting prospect Galopin Des Champs, guided by Paul Townsend.

Fans across the nation will flock to Cheltenham – or tune in from their armchair – to see how the big race pans out, with plenty of twists and turns in store.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023.

When is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup takes place on Friday 17th March 2023.

Gold Cup Day is the traditional final day of the Cheltenham Festival and 2023 is no exception.

What time is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup will begin at 3:30pm on Friday.

It is the central race of the day with three rides either side of it on the schedule.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Cheltenham Gold Cup on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV1 every day between 1pm and 4:30pm.

Live stream Cheltenham Gold Cup online

You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The last two races of each day will be shown online at Racing.tv.

Cheltenham Gold Cup odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, check out bet365 for the latest betting odds for Cheltenham.

For all the latest racings odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.