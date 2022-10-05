How to watch Hong Kong Masters snooker 2022: TV channel and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch the Hong Kong Masters 2022 snooker tournament on TV and live stream, including full schedule and broadcast details.
The snooker season continues to heat up with some of the finest players on the tour jetting off to the Far East for the Hong Kong Masters.
The tournament has invited the top six ranked players in the world to join homegrown heroes Marco Fu and women's star Ng On Yee in an eight-person battle for victory.
Ronnie O'Sullivan enters the competition as top seed and will seek revenge against Neil Robertson, who defeated the Rocket 6-3 in the final of the last time this tournament was held, all the way back in 2017.
The long pause is finally over and British snooker fans will be willing to brave some early mornings and sacrifice lunch breaks this week to catch their stars in action.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the Hong Kong Masters 2022 snooker tournament.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When is the Hong Kong Masters 2022?
The Hong Kong Masters 2022 starts on Thursday 6th October 2022.
The eight-man event culminates in the final on Sunday 9th October 2022.
How to watch Hong Kong Masters 2022 on TV and live stream
You can stream every match of the Hong Kong Masters live and on-demand via discovery+. Their Entertainment & Sport plan is available for just £6.99 a month.
discovery+ is also available through Amazon Prime Video, meaning there are more ways to keep track of the biggest snooker stars in Hong Kong than ever before.
This grants complete access to every live stream and every match across the tournament to come.
Hong Kong Masters TV schedule today
Thursday 6th October
Quarter-finals
6:30am
Mark Selby v Marco Fu
12pm
Neil Robertson v Zhao Xintong
Friday 7th October
Quarter-finals
6:30am
Judd Trump v John Higgins
12pm
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ng On Yee
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.