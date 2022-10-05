The tournament has invited the top six ranked players in the world to join homegrown heroes Marco Fu and women's star Ng On Yee in an eight-person battle for victory.

The snooker season continues to heat up with some of the finest players on the tour jetting off to the Far East for the Hong Kong Masters.

Ronnie O'Sullivan enters the competition as top seed and will seek revenge against Neil Robertson, who defeated the Rocket 6-3 in the final of the last time this tournament was held, all the way back in 2017.

The long pause is finally over and British snooker fans will be willing to brave some early mornings and sacrifice lunch breaks this week to catch their stars in action.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the Hong Kong Masters 2022 snooker tournament.

When is the Hong Kong Masters 2022?

The Hong Kong Masters 2022 starts on Thursday 6th October 2022.

The eight-man event culminates in the final on Sunday 9th October 2022.

How to watch Hong Kong Masters 2022 on TV and live stream

You can stream every match of the Hong Kong Masters live and on-demand via discovery+. Their Entertainment & Sport plan is available for just £6.99 a month.

discovery+ is also available through Amazon Prime Video, meaning there are more ways to keep track of the biggest snooker stars in Hong Kong than ever before.

This grants complete access to every live stream and every match across the tournament to come.

Hong Kong Masters TV schedule today

Thursday 6th October

Quarter-finals

6:30am

Mark Selby v Marco Fu

12pm

Neil Robertson v Zhao Xintong

Friday 7th October

Quarter-finals

6:30am

Judd Trump v John Higgins

12pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ng On Yee

