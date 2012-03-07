If you dial 123 at the moment, you'll get a little surprise... David Walliams is reading out the time to help raise funds for Sport Relief. In fact, every time you set your watch to his voice from a BT landline, the telecoms giant has pledged to donate 10p to the charity. It looks like it's good to listen, eh?

Advertisement

But Walliams isn't the only celebrity to have recorded the time in the name of charity - so we thought we'd set you a little quiz.