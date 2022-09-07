How to watch Great North Run 2022 on TV and live stream

A grand total of 60,000 runners – from elite athletes to fun runners for charities – will take to the streets of the North East as they aim to make their way around the 13.1-mile course with varying degrees of success.

The Great North Run is one of the biggest half marathons in the world, and the show is about to get even bigger in 2022.

The sight of the masses pouring over the Tyne Bridge is a famous one, and if you didn't fancy lacing up and taking part yourself, you will still be able to soak up the atmosphere with your feet firmly up.

BBC is back to cover the event once more with hours of coverage throughout the day, and we've got all the information you need.

When is the Great North Run 2022?

The Great North Run 2022 takes place on Sunday 11th September 2022.

The event was cancelled in 2020 but returned to its usual slot in the sporting calendar last year, where it will remain for the foreseeable future.

This is the 41st Great North Run in history with many more to come!

Great North Run 2022 start time

Check out the timings for all the events at the Great North Run 2022:

Elite Wheelchair start: 10:15am

Elite Women start: 10:20am

Visually impaired start: 10:22am

Elite Men start: 10:45am

Main Race start: 10:45am

Red Arrows over Tyne Bridge: 11:15am

Red Arrows display at South Shields finish line: 1:45pm

How to watch the Great North Run 2022

The event will be shown live on BBC One from 10am with Gabby Logan set to lead the coverage. Jeanette Kwakye and JJ Chalmers will be reporting from the route.

Steve Cram, Paula Radcliffe and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson will be on commentary duty.

You can also tune in to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

Great North Run 2022 route

The Great North Run will begin in the heart of Newcastle's city centre by Exhibition Park and Town Moor before weaving through to the iconic Tyne Bridge before the two-mile marker.

Runners will continue along through Gateshead, past the International Stadium, home to many athletics tournaments over the years, before beginning an incline that lasts approximately two miles.

Black Bull Junction is the highest point on the course at the five-mile mark before a gradual descent over the next few miles.

The route always bears towards the coast and at the 12-mile marker, runners will receive fresh wind in their sails – almost literally – as they reach the South Shields clifftops and turn left for their final mile towards the finish line.

Check out the full Great North Run route on their website.

How to enter the Great North Run as a runner

Of course, entry for the 2022 event has been closed for a long time now, but the ballot for the 2023 race isn't far away.

For further details of how to apply for future events, visit the official Great North Run 2022 website.

